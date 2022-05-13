ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, MN

Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck

By Luke Lonien
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Benson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in west-central Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports...

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt in crash in Pierce County Saturday

TOWN OF ISABELLE (PIERCE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said that 68-year-old Dale Degross of Burnsville, Minn. was stopped on southbound Highway 35 near County Road D waiting for traffic to move out of the intersection when his motorcycle was rear-ended by a car driven by 53-year-old Benjamin Schmid of Marshall, Minn.
CBS Minnesota

Body Found In Mississippi River In Anoka Identified As Keith Harvell

Originally published May 14 ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A body was pulled Saturday from the Mississippi River in Anoka, and authorities have now identified the deceased. Authorities in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that a 911 caller reported the body around 6:30 p.m. in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street. On Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Keith Harvell of Elk River. Harvell’s death remains under investigation. He had been reported as a missing person last month.
ANOKA, MN
Fun 104.3

One Person Killed in Twin Cities Area Rollover Crash

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities area man was killed in a rollover crash early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle was traveling west on Highway 36 in Roseville and exited on Dale Street at a high rate of speed around 2:45 a.m. The vehicle...
ROSEVILLE, MN
Fun 104.3

Twin Cities Police Chase Ends in Deadly Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police chase in the Twin Cities this morning ended with a fatal crash. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers were alerted about 7:20 AM that the driver of a vehicle had fled from police in nearby Osseo and was last seen headed toward Brooklyn Park. Moments later, the Brooklyn Park Lease Department was notified that the suspect vehicle had smashed into another vehicle at the intersection of two four-lane roadways near the border of the two cities.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
Benson, MN
Crime & Safety
Benson, MN
Accidents
Rochester, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Benson, MN
bulletin-news.com

Victim Crushed by Grain Bin in Minnesota Storm was a Volunteer Firefighter

As a result of the storms that went through the area, a volunteer fireman from west-central Minnesota perished Thursday evening while on his way to storm-watching duty. Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Holien confirmed Ryan Leif Erickson, 63, as the storm’s casualty on Friday. When a big grain bin was blown over by severe winds and fell on Erickson as he was prepared to leave his farm to monitor storms near Blomkest, he died in the line of duty.
BLOMKEST, MN
fox9.com

2 tow truck drivers injured in hit-and-run on I-35 in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash with two tow truck drivers on Interstate 35 early Monday morning. According to the State Patrol's report, two tow truck operators were working to remove a vehicle from the center median of northbound I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County, at 1:53 a.m. Monday when a vehicle drove by, hitting the tow truck operators.
FARIBAULT, MN
WJON

Woman Killed in Morrison County Crash

FLENSBURG -- A Sauk Centre woman was killed in a crash in Morrison County on Friday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:00 a.m. on Highway 27. Twenty-five-year-old Stephanie Hagfors was driving east at Dove Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and made contact with a semi. Her vehicle then left the road and rolled multiple times.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Pursuit leads authorities through 3 counties

BIG STONE COUNTY Minn. (KELO) — One person was arrested after a high speed pursuit went through three Minnesota counties. The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started around 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon. They learned that a Cadillac was coming from Milbank, South Dakota at a high rate of speed.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Murder#Central Minnesota#Traffic Accident#Benson Mn Lrb
CBS Minnesota

Driver Fleeing Police Kills 1, Seriously Hurts Another In Brooklyn Park Crash

Originally published on May 15. Updated with info from Osseo police, victim’s ID. BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man trying to flee police crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park, killing an innocent person in the process and seriously injuring another. According to Osseo police, an officer was conducting a routine check at a car wash when a motorist sped out of one of the wash bays and fled the scene. Police say the officer did not pursue the vehicle, but notified dispatch to alert Brooklyn Park police that the speeding vehicle was headed into the city. The officer...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Victim In Saturday’s Double Homicide Was Brother Of 11-Year-Old Killed In 2000

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A double homicide on the city’s north side has ties to a murder 20 years ago. McConda Deon Robinson, 53, is being called a hero for pushing two young men out of the way of gunfire Saturday just before 4 a.m. near North Bryant Avenue and West Broadway Avenue. The sound of automatic gunfire could be heard for blocks before EMS crews arrived to carry away the city’s 33rd and 34th homicide victims of the year. “He was just there trying to save the younger guys from getting shot,” Monique Flowers, with A Mother’s Love, said. A Mother’s Love was first...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Woman from Sauk Centre dies in crash

(Morrison County, MN)--A woman from Sauk Centre has reportedly been killed in a crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Friday morning on Highway 27. According to the report, Stephanie Hagfors, 25, of Sauk Centre, was driving east when her vehicle crossed the center...
SAUK CENTRE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Critically Injured In Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say they’re investigating another shooting on the heels of an already violent weekend. It was reported just after 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and North Dupont Avenue. (credit: CBS) Few other details were immediately available. No one is currently in custody.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WEAU-TV 13

2 children seriously hurt in ATV crash in Pepin County Sunday

TOWN OF ALBANY (PEPIN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Two children are seriously injured after an ATV crash in rural Pepin County on Sunday. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said a 9-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after the ATV they were driving hit a tree in a yard on private property Sunday at about 12:18 p.m.
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
FireRescue1

Minn. volunteer firefighter dies on storm watch duty

BLOMKEST, Minn. — A volunteer firefighter was killed Thursday evening near Blomkest when high winds knocked a grain bin over onto his car, killing him. Ryan Leif Erickson, 63, was on storm watch duty on his property at the time, CBS Minnesota reported. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office announced...
BLOMKEST, MN
WJON

Three Men OK After Kayaks Capsize on Sauk River

LE SAUK TOWNSHIP -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is advising kayak and canoe enthusiasts to stay off creeks and rivers until the water levels recede to more normal levels. The sheriff's office says three people in kayaks were tossed into the Sauk River near Heim's Mill Saturday. A caller...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Lakeville police seek assistance in bicycle hit-and-run accident

(FOX 9) - The Lakeville Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating the person responsible for leaving a bicyclist unconscious – the result of a hit-and-run accident. According to police on May 15 at approximately 7:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to 11000 block of 172nd Street...
LAKEVILLE, MN
KIMT

3 female juveniles arrested for breaking into Rochester smoke shop

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Three female juveniles were arrested early Monday for allegedly burglarizing Silver Lake Smoke Shop. Authorities were called at 1:28 a.m. to 1621 N. Broadway Ave. and found a rock was used to break into the business. Officers were able to locate a vehicle and a traffic...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Body found tangled with debris in the Mississippi River in Anoka

Officials are investigating after the dead body of a man was found in the Mississippi River in Anoka Saturday evening. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire crews responded to a report of a possible dead body at around 6:30 p.m. The caller reported finding a body "tangled in natural debris" in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street.
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Accidental Discharge’ Of Gun Leaves 1 Hurt In Edina

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Edina are investigating after an accidental shooting Saturday evening left one person injured. Authorities in the suburb south of Minneapolis say officers were initially called on a report of a drive-by shooting around 5:20 p.m. on the 6200 block of France Avenue South. At the scene, officers determined the shooting was not a drive-by but an “accidental discharge of a weapon.” Police say the victim was brought to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not specified. The incident remains under investigation.
EDINA, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy