Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A double homicide on the city’s north side has ties to a murder 20 years ago. McConda Deon Robinson, 53, is being called a hero for pushing two young men out of the way of gunfire Saturday just before 4 a.m. near North Bryant Avenue and West Broadway Avenue. The sound of automatic gunfire could be heard for blocks before EMS crews arrived to carry away the city’s 33rd and 34th homicide victims of the year. “He was just there trying to save the younger guys from getting shot,” Monique Flowers, with A Mother’s Love, said. A Mother’s Love was first...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO