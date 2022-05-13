ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castlewood, SD

Drone Video of Castlewood South Dakota Tornado Damage

By Dave Roberts
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 4 days ago
Thursday's tornadic storm resulted in devastation throughout eastern South Dakota including the town of Castlewood. The storm hit the...

KELOLAND TV

Hundreds help to restore power after May 12 storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Employees of Sioux Valley Energy patrolled 6,100 miles of line in its distribution area after the May 12 derecho, said Carrie Vugteveen, vice president of public relations for the electrical cooperative. They found damage that cut power to more than 12,000 members at the height, Vugteveen said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Buy These Sweet Sioux Falls Shirts To Help Storm Victims

Last Thursday throughout the eastern parts of South Dakota, residents experienced and endured some historical, severe weather. Sioux Falls and the surrounding area had what experts identified as a derecho or another weather phenomenon known as a "haboob." Both of these weather patterns are pretty similar to each other and are equally dangerous.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
FIVE TORNADOES STRUCK SOUTH DAKOTA LAST THURSDAY

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CONFIRMS FIVE TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN IN SOUTH DAKOTA DURING LAST THURSDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER. THEY WERE IN CASTLEWOOD, WEBSTER, LAKE KAMPESKA, LAKE ALICE AND GARY. THE WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THE TWISTERS RANGED IN STRENGTH FROM EF-ZERO TO EF-TWO. ONE OF THE CITIES HARDEST HIT BY LAST...
Governor Kristi Noem – South Dakota strong

Nature has a way of humbling us, of stepping into our lives with previously unthought power and reminding us what truly matters. That’s how I felt these past two days while surveying storm damage across much of South Dakota. But the power of the storm was not the only...
KELOLAND TV

I-90 semi fire; construction at State Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. First responders in Western South Dakota are reminding drivers to slow down and move over after a fire on I-90 over the weekend. The Interior Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on Saturday. Crews arriving on scene found a semi trailer on fire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

EAB found near Crooks, DANR says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emerald ash borer has been found near Crooks in Minnehaha County, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) said. “Potentially impacted ash trees were reported by a landowner,” said Greg Josten, DANR State Forester said in a DANR news release. “Upon inspection, DANR’s Forest Health Team confirmed the presence of EAB pupae in one of the trees.”
CROOKS, SD
Last week’s storm brings new challenges to South Dakota farmers

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Not only are South Dakota farmers struggling with drought conditions this year, but last week’s brutal “Derecho’ wind storm and tornado in the eastern part of the state also brings new challenges to the states leading industry. While the moisture that came...
Flooding concerns arise across Northeastern South Dakota

After the copious amount of rain East River received during Wednesday & Thursday’s event, it comes as no surprise that flooding is a major concern. Here are some of the latest flood warnings for the area. If you do have to go out, please use extra caution, and remember...
KELOLAND TV

Future unknown for South Dakota farmers after devastating storm

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not only cities where people are picking up the pieces. Thursday’s storms damaged farm after farm across several counties. Toppled grain bins, mangled equipment, blown down barns and sheds…these are all common sights as you drive through the countryside around Salem.
SALEM, SD
Gunshots near a school causes shelter in place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police say 18 year old Rahsaan McNeill from Sioux Falls and a minor fired a gun into an apartment yesterday afternoon. The incident took place around 2:30 in the 600 block of North Lewis Ave, which is near Terry Redlin Elementary. Police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Why sirens didn’t sound when wall of wind hit Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While a tornado hit Castlewood, the cause of the chaos in Sioux Falls was straight-line winds of 70 to 100 miles per hour. Those hit hard in the McKennan Park neighborhood, are wondering why the sirens didn’t sound. The wind moved fast and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Storm clean up in Arlington; 3 injured in rollover accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, May 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Throughout Arlington, you can spot houses and buildings which suffered severe damage. Teresa Buscher’s home is one of the unfortunate ones.
ARLINGTON, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

