ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

A storied past and a bright future

By David Patrick Columbia
newyorksocialdiary.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, May 13, 2022. Yesterday was a bright, sunny day with temps touching the low 70s. A beautiful Spring day that does wonders for your attitude (after all those very cool, even cold, windy and grey days we’ve been having so far this season. Il Storico, the restaurant...

www.newyorksocialdiary.com

Comments / 0

Related
WZOZ 103.1

This Exciting Ancient Herbal Medicine Can Be Found In Upstate New York Backyards

Did you know something commonly found in your yards here in New York state that is considered ancient herbal medicine?. Have you ever heard of Plantago Major? It is something that was at one time used for healing, nourishment, and to help with certain bowel issues. It's a pretty common plantain, broad-leaved plantain or Plantago major, and is found through most of Upstate New York and New York in general. It's a perennial that actively grows in the spring and summer. They look pretty ordinary but apparently are an ancient medicine of sorts.
GARDENING
101.5 WPDH

What is New York State’s Favorite Condiment?

So what do you reach for as your preferred condiment? Some people like ketchup, others may go for ranch dressing. What's your favorite dip for a bowl of chips at your place?Of course, your favorite condiment may vary from your neighbors', especially people in different regions of the country. So...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dewitt Clinton
Person
Claude Monet
96.9 WOUR

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS
wxhc.com

American Pickers from Famed History Channel Show Coming to CNY

Yes, you read that headline correctly. American Pickers are planning on coming back to Central New York and are looking for large, rare collections & things they’ve never seen before. They’re also looking for the interesting story behind it. If you or someone you know has that amazing...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Museum#Furniture#American History#Social Diary#N Yhs#Board
96.1 The Eagle

America’s Longest Famous Highway Passes Through The Heart Of Upstate New York

Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
WZOZ 103.1

Funds For Your Forest; DEC Giving Grants To Plant Trees In NY

If you're looking to plant trees or restore the forest on your land, here's a way to get funding to do it. The Regenerate New York Forestry Cost Share Grant Program is now accepting applications for it's second round of funding. The program's purpose is to support forest regeneration, while at the same time combatting climate change, protecting air quality, and supporting the economy.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Architecture
Country
Spain
Country
Greece
Place
Madrid, Spain
goldcountrymedia.com

Commentary: Californians trek to upstate New York

Early May in upstate New York, the leaves are just coming out. Not like in Auburn. And in Auburn, the daffodils are done – but not in upstate New York. And everywhere you look in any expanse of grass, the New York dandelions have announced they own this place, yes indeed.
AUBURN, CA
96.1 The Breeze

How To Report Potholes In New York State

Now that Winter is over and the warmer weather is here in New York, chances are you are on the road more and may have noticed it is a bumpier ride. That is because of the dreaded potholes. Here in New York, after the rough winter, salt treatments of the...
TRAFFIC
News Channel 34

Governor Hochul provides Monday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday. “The best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 is by getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on your booster doses,” Governor Hochul said. “We need more New Yorkers to use this important tool so we can […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

$28 Million In Assistance Going To Struggling New York State Families With Kids

An additional $28 million in financial assistance is going to families with children in New York State who are struggling still due to COVID-19. The pandemic has caused a burden on many families, who are still facing challenges two years after the beginning of the pandemic. New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, announced that the financial aid is being distributed to those in need.
POLITICS
wrfalp.com

Paint Disposal Program Underway in NYS

A new paint collection program is underway in New York State. The State Department of Environmental Conservation said the Post-consumer Paint Collection Program will make it easier for households and businesses to safely dispose of leftover paint. Commissioner Basil Seggos said the DEC will oversee the program, which will be...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy