Food Safety

Alert Center: FDA recalls non-dairy ice cream over unlisted tree nut warning

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
The Food and Drug administration is recalling Van Leeuwen non-dairy ice cream because it may contain some unlisted tree nut allergy warnings.

