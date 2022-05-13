ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

PHOTOS: No. 1 Tennessee defeats No. 22 Georgia to open SEC series

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago

No. 1 Tennessee (44-6, 21-4 SEC) defeated No. 22 Georgia (32-17, 13-12 SEC), 5-2, Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Thursday’s contest is the first of a three-game Southeastern Conference East division series.

First pitch for game No. 2 will start at 5:30 p.m. EDT (SEC Network) on Friday, while the series finale is slated for 1 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+) Saturday.

Tennessee entered the series against Georgia as Southeastern Conference East division champions.

The Vols have three regular season games remaining at Lindsey Nelson Stadium before the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

Below are photos of the Vols’ game No. 1 win against Georgia on Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkorC_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnAdZ_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nIaSg_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3auL3b_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40M41B_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PpzQu_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYECI_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyE3p_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CgCJ1_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49O8Tp_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWgP4_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKpb1_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1cXz_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkWIb_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJWp0_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XEUs_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35IVPl_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0645ck_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hv89e_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h49Ae_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSst1_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcB0i_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gEFhR_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FicIe_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEmGG_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iw256_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067cKi_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4Sxl_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bg3MX_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdhCS_0fcwIXTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okvts_0fcwIXTf00

