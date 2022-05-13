PHOTOS: No. 1 Tennessee defeats No. 22 Georgia to open SEC series

No. 1 Tennessee (44-6, 21-4 SEC) defeated No. 22 Georgia (32-17, 13-12 SEC), 5-2, Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Thursday’s contest is the first of a three-game Southeastern Conference East division series.

First pitch for game No. 2 will start at 5:30 p.m. EDT (SEC Network) on Friday, while the series finale is slated for 1 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+) Saturday.

Tennessee entered the series against Georgia as Southeastern Conference East division champions.

The Vols have three regular season games remaining at Lindsey Nelson Stadium before the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

Below are photos of the Vols’ game No. 1 win against Georgia on Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.