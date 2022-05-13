ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

International Insider: Big Cannes Interviews & Packages, Global Indie Shakeups; Enter The Dragon; BAFTA Who

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fomAO_0fcwHvQm00

Click here to read the full article.

Afternoon all! It’s been a manic week but fortunately one that can be summarized neatly in several paragraphs, as evidenced below. Read on International Insider crew.

Big Cannes Interviews & Packages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wL8p5_0fcwHvQm00

Sitting down with David and Riz : With Cannes on the horizon, Deadline has been breaking packages here, there and everywhere this week but we still found time to sit down with two of those most prominently involved. On Tuesday, Damon Wise published his interview with Eastern Promises creator Cronenberg to talk Crimes of the Future, his latest Cannes pic. David talked variety, 25 years’ worth of Cannes trips and whether his violence in movies can go too far. Not to be missed. Meanwhile, Andreas broke the news of hot Riz feature Hamlet, a modern adaptation of the Shakespeare classic, and spoke at length with the Sound of Metal star about his plans for one of his boldest projects yet. Not content with breaking one Riz pic, Andreas had the exclusive on the other, the Jessie Buckley-starring Fingernails, which landed a day before Hamlet . Deadline also revealed Sony Pictures landing rights to Tom Hanks-starring Here , Susan Sarandon wedding comedy The Fabulous Four , the movie version of Tony-winner Clybourne Park, Liam Neeson’s latest Taken- style action hit and BAFTA winner Jodie Comer’s The End We Start From with Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch among producers. Elsewhere, nod to our International Editor-At-Large Baz Bamigboye for breaking Emerald Fennell’s new film and check out this reveal from our very own Mike Fleming Jr on Spinal Tap II — wow. Now breathe once again. Andreas, Diana Lodderhose and Baz will be at Cannes next week bringing you the latest in what is sure to be one of the busiest periods of the year. Stay tuned.

Just landed : And in the past few minutes, Andreas has revealed Amazon Prime quietly picking domestic rights to UK boxing movie Prizefighter: The Life Of Jem Belcher featuring Russell Crowe. Turns out the pic has been anything but plain sailing, however. Multiple parties contacted Deadline to tell of payments outstanding for months and there is bad blood between producing and financial partners.

Global Indie Shakeups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vC1I6_0fcwHvQm00

In their Element: It might make thoughtful, lowkey drama but Element Pictures was the star of the show in the M&A world this week and the sale of the Conversations With Friends producer to Fremantle kicked off a big week in the independent TV production sector. The hot Ireland-based drama company had been on the block for several weeks, with American Gods producer-distributor Fremantle emerging as the buyer. Known for its tastefully shot, high-end productions, Element will fit nicely into a Fremantle roster including Italy’s Wildside and Lux Vide and the UK’s Dancing Ledge Productions.

Banijay goes public: On Tuesday, the news broke that Survivor owner Banijay was being taken public, with Chairman Stéphane Courbit leading the establishment of a new parent company, FL Entertainment. This followed an agreement with SPAC investment group Pegasus Entrepreneurs. So, what does this mean in practice? Well, the France-based company’s shares will be traded on Amsterdam’s Euronext and gives the combined group, which also includes online gambling firm Betclic, an enterprise value of €7.2B ($7.6B), but Banijay reps are keen to stress it’s business as usual and if anything a chance for more growth. Having acquired Italian scripted producer Grøenlandia Group in March, the company looks well set — operationally and financially — to make more noteworthy international moves.

Sparkling drama: Staying in France, Jesse had the scoop on Sparkling — the latest production business to enter the increasingly competitive European production market. Co-production guru Patrick Nebout ( Cannes Confidential , Midnight Sun ) is leading the Paris-based operation as President and Chief Content Officer, with his long-time production partner Henrik Jansson-Schweizer among those joining him. Notably, Sparkling is a sister company to US-French comic book publisher Humanoids, the firm behind lauded graphic novel universe The Incal . Expect Nebout to exploit the extensive Humanoids back catalogue, while also creating original stories with European partners. “All will be premium projects,” he assured Deadline.

Enter The Dragon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09h9x3_0fcwHvQm00

Conquering Japan : Also in the indie TV world, Korean media giant CJ ENM and its subsidiary Studio Dragon unveiled plans to conquer Japan through a joint venture with Line Digital Frontier, a Japanese operation affiliated with Naver Webtoon. With 30B Korean won ($23M) being jointly invested in the provisionally titled Studio Dragon Japan, the JV operation has the lofty ambition of becoming the “leading production company” in the key Asian territory. Stayed tuned for more.

BAFTA Who

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3Xcu_0fcwHvQm00

It’s A Snub : It was BAFTA TV time Sunday and there were surprises galore , along with the unveiling of one of the most lucrative casting annos in British TV, the new Doctor. While dragging on a bit as ever, the ceremony itself saw It’s a Sin fail to pick up awards time after time, as all five nominees were snubbed for the likes of social realist dramas Help and Time. All the talk of the week has been how the show failed to win anything and while some have been keen to point out that the Channel 4/HBO drama won two BAFTA Craft Awards, creator Russell T Davies also lost out in that ceremony the previous week. On a politically-charged night , there were big wins for Jodie Comer , Sean Bean and Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen, while ITV hit new heights, winning several factual gongs and two more than Channel 4. I attended the event and, while there were plenty of wifi and accreditation-related teething problems, along with plenty of confusion about embargos, I can confirm that it is wonderful to be back celebrating British television in all its glory.

Doctor Ncuti: Landing in journalists’ inboxes mere hours before the ceremony started was the biggest news story of the week : Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who both presented and was up for a BAFTA, is to replace Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who’s next Time Lord. Despite minor protestations from a small number of die-hard Twitter-based Whovians, the response was a welcoming one. Ncuti is the first Black Doctor and will likely bring a new dynamic to the show: he’s unquestionably cool and draws a readymade fan base from one of Netflix’s biggest youth-skewing hits. All eyes to Russell T Davies now and how he shapes the next series. You never know, he might even land himself a BAFTA.

BBC Factual Woes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYMbx_0fcwHvQm00

And the job goes to… nobody : The biggest job in British non-scripted programing was the talk of the BAFTAs Royal Festival Hall afterparty but the post remains dramatically unfilled. I broke the news this week that all candidates to be the BBC’s next Director of Factual, Arts and Classical Music had been unsuccessful and Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore is now rethinking the very nature of the role, almost six months after it was advertised. Deadline spoke to several within and outside the corporation who grumbled as to why it had taken Moore so long to make this U-turn. They questioned why she couldn’t have just decided the job, which was expanded to accommodate Patrick Holland last year before he departed to Banijay, was too unwieldy, especially as she is understood to have personally reached out to several of the candidates to ask them to apply in the first place. The wait goes on, with BBC Three Controller Fiona Campbell remaining in interim charge in the meantime.

The Essentials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OTgX_0fcwHvQm00

🌶️ Here’s a hot one: Alec Baldwin has launched production company Persona Entertainment with veteran actor and producer Anjul Nigam just months after the fatal Rust shooting. First project on sale at Cannes.

🌶️ Another one: Nat Geo is developing a new season of Lost Cities With Albert Lin, with The Tinder Swindler producer Raw TV taking on production.

🌶️ And another one: The Ministry of Time creator Javier Olivares is helming a series adaptation based on Spanish video game company Dinamic Software. This one from Jesse .

🚚 On the move: Another Channel 4 departure as British Towie producer Lime Pictures snaps up C4 Factual Commissioning Editor Becky Cadman.

🤝 Done deal: Warner Bros Discovery & BT Group confirmed their joint sporing venture . Watch out Sky…

⬇️ Stepping down (X2) : Framestore CEO William Sargent after 26 years and WarnerMedia UK & Ireland Country Manager Polly Cochrane after 13.

🍿 Box office : Per Nancy’s latest , Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has topped $500M global.

🖊️ Signed up: Polish writer-director Natasza Paryzmies, whose Control series turned from a student project to a global Discovery+ hit, has signed with APA for representation.

🧿 Charm offensive : Netflix delegates including EMEA Original series boss Larry Tanz headed to Israel to talk up local content amidst calls for tougher streamer regulation in the Shtisel and Fauda nation.

👀 First look: Ben Whishaw as lead in Kirill Serebrennikov’s Limonov, The Ballad of Eddie

Jesse Whittock contributed to this week’s International Insider

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

“How Can There Be Another Rose?”: Former ‘Doctor Who’ Companion Set For Return; ‘Heartstoppers’ Yasmin Finney Cast In Major Role

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s Heartstoppers breakout Yasmin Finney is to play Rose in the next Doctor Who as the show continues to drip-feed cast for Russell T Davies’ 14th season. “How can there be another Rose?,” said Davies, teasing a reference to the same character played by Billie Piper from 2005 to 2010 when Davies was first at the helm, when she starred opposite Christoper Eccleston and then David Tennant. No more information on the return of Rose was forthcoming but scenes are being filmed shortly to air next year. Finney’s Heartstoppers breakout dropped on Netflix recently and has been acclaimed for its...
NFL
Deadline

Sky Recommissions ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’ On Four-Strong Entertainment Slate; Two Rivers Options ‘Chums’; Disney+ Hotstar Euro Trio; Tomorrow Studios Big Light – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Sky Recommissions ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’ On Four-Strong Entertainment Slate Sky has commissioned a second season of its Never Mind the Buzzcocks reboot on a four-strong entertainment slate that includes a football quiz exec produced by Jack Whitehall. The recommission comes alongside a second series of Matt Lucas/Elis James’ Fantasy Football League, Whitehall’s quiz Got Got Need, which is led by football pundits Harry and Jamie Redknapp, and a Nish Kumar/Josh Widdicombe series about local news called Hold the Front Page. Cult music quiz Never Mind the Buzzcocks aired for nearly 20 years on the BBC before being...
NFL
Deadline

Could it Be Magic: Gary Barlow To Lead Boy Band Mates In Cannes ‘Take That’ Takeover For Launch Of Film ‘Greatest Days’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Take That heart-throbs Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are gearing up to conquer Cannes on Wednesday, the first time they’ve visited during the film festival. Let’s Pray that the sun will Shine and it will be their Greatest Day. Fans of the (now middle-aged) boy band will know that Pray, Shine and Greatest Day are amongst the group’s biggest hits. It seems as if they wrote A Million Love Songs (that’s another one) that have stood the test of time since they formed over three decades ago. The three remaining members of the...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Chernobyl Disaster’: Paramount-Owned Channel 5 Greenlights “Definitive” Exploration Of Tragedy’s Timeline

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Paramount-owned Channel 5 has greenlit The Chernobyl Disaster, which it promises is the “definitive look at the Chernobyl disaster timeline” three years after Sky/HBO’s award-winning mini-series premiered to critical acclaim. Channel 5 favourite Ben Fogle is helming the three-parter, which will air later this month, having also presented the same network’s Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogle in 2020. Using archive footage and expert interviews, the show will move through each pivotal moment of the mid-1980s disaster, from the momentous but deeply flawed build of the plant itself, to the immediate aftermath, to the unprecedented and wide-ranging...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell T Davies
Deadline

Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Un Certain Regard Title ‘All The People I’ll Never Be’ – Cannes

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of its world premiere in Un Certain Regard section of Cannes, the Davy Chou directed and written feature All the People I’ll Never Be has been picked up by Sony Pictures Classics. The New York-based specialty label took all rights in North America, Latin America, Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. They’ll release the movie under the new title, Return to Seoul. Pic makes its world premiere on the Croisette this Sunday. On an impulse, Freddie, 25, returns to South Korea for the first time, where she was born before being adopted and raised in France. The...
NFL
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Baftas#Tv Time#International Insider#Eastern#Hamlet#Sony Pictures
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘Scared Of The Dark’: Celebrities To Live Without Light For A Week In Latest Channel 4 Global Format

Click here to read the full article. Celebrities will live in the dark for a week in a Channel 4 format from British formats veteran Glenn Hugill’s Possessed and MultiStory Media, the latest to be commissioned by the network’s Global Format Fund. In Scared of the Dark (working title), the celebrities will base themselves in a specially-created pitch-black reality space, living in complete and total darkness. They will have to endure the unique pressures of light deprivation as well as adapting to performing daily tasks and undertaking a series of thought-provoking challenges. If they can quell their fears and perform well in the intense...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Staircase’ Documentary Makers Request HBO Max Disclaimer For TV Drama After Being “Betrayed”

Click here to read the full article. A war of words has broken out between the filmmakers who have brought audiences two different versions, nearly two decades apart, of the real-life mystery behind The Staircase. French director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s 2004 Peabody Award-winning documentary told the story of the fortunate Peterson family who lived in a luxurious mansion in North Carolina, until Kathleen Peterson’s body was discovered at the foot of a staircase, and her husband Michael was tried for murder. More recently, Antonio Campos has adapted the same story into an HBO Max TV drama series starring Colin Firth and Toni...
NFL
Deadline

Acclaimed Scottish Scribe Jenni Fagan Signs Development Deal With ‘Marcella’ Producer Buccaneer To Adapt Two Novels

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Acclaimed Scottish writer Jenni Fagan has struck a two-project development deal with UK drama indie Buccaneer Scotland, which is also producing Fagan’s adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s The Blade Artist starring Robert Carlyle. Buccaneer Scotland, a division of ITV’s Marcella producer Buccaneer Media, has taken options on Fagan’s The Panopticon and Luckenbooth, and she will adapt both for TV. Fagan is an award-winning Scottish novelist, poet, screenwriter and artist who has published several books and poetry collections and is well known for a distinctive style. She was called “the patron saint of literary street urchins” by The New...
NFL
Deadline

‘Once Upon A Time In Londongrad’: Sky Greenlights Landmark Doc Series From Hulu’s ‘WeWork’ Director Jed Rothstein

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hulu’s WeWork director Jed Rothstein is forging landmark Sky documentary Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, exploring 14 mysterious deaths in the UK with alleged connections to Russia over two decades. Scroll down for the trailer. Oscar-winning production outfit Rise Films is behind the show in association with in association with Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, BuzzFeed Studios and Concordia Studio. Helmed by investigative reporter Heidi Blake, the doc series is incredibly timely and will examine how Vladimir Putin’s two decades in power have made the UK reliant on Russian...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Black Mirror’ Returning To Netflix For Sixth Season

Click here to read the full article. Black Mirror is returning to Netflix for a sixth season, Deadline has confirmed. Charlie Brooker’s dystopian show has been one of the streamer’s landmarks since being picked up from Channel 4 after series two, setting the bar for high quality and innovative thinking. The sixth season will likely follow the same pattern as the fifth, which reduced the number of episodes down to three but extended them to feature film length, a source confirmed. Season five was preceded by innovative playalong feature Bandersnatch and was comprised of three episodes: Striking Vipers with Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Matteen II, Smithereens with Sherlock star...
TV SERIES
Deadline

20th Century Studios’ Latest ‘Predator’ Film ‘Prey’ Set For Summer Premiere On Hulu – Watch The Teaser

Click here to read the full article. 20th Century Studios announced today that its action-thriller Prey, marking the newest entry in the Predator franchise, will debut exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. on August 5th, unspooling as a Star+ Original in Latin America, and as a Star Original on Disney+ in all other territories. Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey tells the story of a young woman, Naru (Amber Midthunder), a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

81K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy