Relationship Advice

Husband Dragged for Booking Wife's 50th Meal at 'Karen' Restaurant

By Alice Gibbs
 4 days ago
"Why on earth would he book that?!" asked one commenter on the viral Mumsnet...

Cindy B
3d ago

Make him a grilled cheese and insult him while he eats it. Now he doesn't need to go to that restaurant. Then point out all the money you just saved him.

Randy Bradford
4d ago

I/we have been to one of the so called insult restaurants, and it's nowhere near as bad as this makes it sound. It was actually fun, but the OP should get to dine in the establishment of her choice, esp on a milestone BD.

Louis Bailey
4d ago

have your girlfriends waiting for you outback, tell him you have to go to the bathroom & leave him there alone & don't get home until after midnight

