ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Cyclist Hondo banned for blood doping in Aderlass case

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1Bcg_0fcwF3nD00
FILE - Germany's Danilo Hondo celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour of Italy cycling race from Fossacesia to Lucera on May 21, 2001. German former cyclist Danilo Hondo has been banned from working in sports for blood doping revealed in the Austrian-led Operation Aderlass case. He got a reduced ban of 2 1/2 years for his confession and cooperation. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati, File)

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Former professional cyclist Danilo Hondo was banned Friday for blood doping revealed in an Austrian-led investigation and got a reduced sanction for his confession and cooperation.

Hondo was banned by a sports tribunal in Switzerland where the German was registered as a rider and worked coaching young riders when he was implicated in the Operation Aderlass case that revealed a blood doping ring.

The 48-year-old Hondo was banned from working in sports for 2 ½ years — backdated to September 2019 and which has now expired — with a further 5 ½ years suspended because of his “confession and broad cooperation,” the Swiss Olympic committee said.

Hondo competed at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996 for the German pursuit team on the track. In a long road career he won two stages at the 2001 Giro d’Italia, where he was runner-up in the points classification.

He previously served a ban after being caught doping in 2005.

Hondo was a coach with the Swiss cycling federation in 2019 when Austrian investigators revealed a doping ring including blood transfusions linked to a doctor in Germany.

He admitted in an interview with German broadcaster ARD to doping from 2011 near the end of his career.

The Swiss tribunal ordered Hondo to pay 12,500 Swiss francs ($12,500) compensation plus legal costs toward his disciplinary investigation.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Olympic luge champion Johannes Ludwig of Germany retires

OBERHOF, Germany (AP) — Olympic champion Johannes Ludwig had the best luge season of his life, then decided that would be the perfect way to end his career. The German veteran has announced his retirement from competitive sliding, doing so after winning two gold medals — one in men’s singles, the other in the team relay — at the Beijing Games in February. He also was the overall World Cup champion this past season.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danilo Hondo
WWD

ECCIA Presses on Europe’s Further Potential as High-end Tourism Destination

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The European Cultural and Creative Industries Alliance, or ECCIA, has released a study analyzing the impact of high-end tourism on the European economy and the great potential for growth it has. The main takeaway was that sales generated by high-end tourists in the continent, which were estimated at between 130 billion euros and 170 billion euros in 2019, could triple to reach 520 billion euros by 2030 to 2035 through investments in sustainability, infrastructure, visa policy and education.More from WWDVitelli RTW Fall 2022Angel Chen RTW Spring 2020Burberry RTW Spring 2020 This multiplier effect...
ECONOMY
BBC

Red Arrows team member sent home from Greece

A member of the Red Arrows RAF aerobatic team has been withdrawn from a training camp in Greece. The Lincolnshire-based Red Arrows began their four-week pre-season training camp in April as part of preparations for their summer displays. An RAF spokesperson confirmed the team member had returned to the UK...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

899K+
Followers
438K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy