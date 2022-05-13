ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 58, fatally stabbed at Queens gas station

By Adam Warner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A 58-year-old man was fatally stabbed at a gas station in Queens on Thursday night, police said.

The victim was arguing with two men in their 20s shortly before midnight when he was stabbed at the Mobil gas station on the Horace Harding Expressway, near 108th Street, in Corona.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the victim with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

EMS transported him to New York-Presbyterian Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

He was later identified as Curtis Rippe. He’s believed to be homeless.

The two men fled the scene after the stabbing. A 26-year-old man who police described as a person of interest was taken into custody in the area a short time later.

No weapon has been recovered, police said as the investigation continues.

Citizen App video shows police tape up at the gas station overnight.

A 28-year-old man was also stabbed to death early Friday on a street in Greenwich Village . Police are searching for four men in that case.

