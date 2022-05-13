ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegas thinks the Saints won't break .500 this year

By Matt Doyle
The Saints season schedule is out and Vegas doesn’t think the Black and Gold will go .500 this year. The over on wins is at just seven and a half this season, a number that likely shocks many in the Who Dat Nation, but they aren’t alone.

“That was one of the first bets that we placed as a show and I ran to the sportsbook to place was Saints over seven and a half wins, there are just some franchises, some organizations that get it right,” Audacy betting insider Ryan Horvat told WWL. “I think Jameis is going to have a bounce-back season coming off that injury, I like them to win nine, ten games actually in that division.”

The playoff odds are obviously even worse. +170 on Caesars as of Thursday night. This a year after the squad went 9-8 and nearly made the playoffs despite starting four different quarterbacks.

“They’ve improved on the defensive side of the ball, they beat Tampa Bay the past couple of years so I really like them to make the playoffs,” said Horvat. “This league, you know if you have a top ten defense you can win nine or ten games.”

If you buy that the Saints will hit the over on wins and even make the playoffs Horvat said taking a flyer on Jameis Winston to win comeback player of the year isn’t a bad idea. He currently is tied for second-best odds on that award with could’ve-been-Saints-QB Desean Watson.

Horvat said another tantalizing side bet right now is Chris Olave for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Olave is a long shot at +1200, but Horvat said that one of his two picks for the award this year.

“Kamara is going to miss some games so I actually think this is going to help his odds, his candidacy, because you do get Michael Thomas back on the other side of the field,” said Horvat.

