Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | FA Cup Final | Chelsea v Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
 4 days ago

Liverpool take on Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup final on Saturday and you can watch Jurgen Klopp's pre-match press conference here.

Klopp's team will be aiming to win their second piece of silverware this season after they beat the same opponents in the Carabao Cup final on penalties back in February.

The Reds also remain in the hunt in the Premier League title race with two games to play and have the Champions League final to look forward to against Real Madrid at the end of the month.

Fabinho will miss the game after picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in midweek so Klopp will need to find cover for the Brazilian in midfield.

Watch Klopp's press conference here when he provides his thoughts on the fitness of his squad, opponents Chelsea, the FA Cup and UEFA.

