Drone Video of Castlewood South Dakota Tornado Damage

By Dave Roberts
 4 days ago
Thursday's tornadic storm resulted in devastation throughout eastern South Dakota including the town of Castlewood. The storm hit the...

Buy These Sweet Sioux Falls Shirts To Help Storm Victims

Last Thursday throughout the eastern parts of South Dakota, residents experienced and endured some historical, severe weather. Sioux Falls and the surrounding area had what experts identified as a derecho or another weather phenomenon known as a "haboob." Both of these weather patterns are pretty similar to each other and are equally dangerous.
Paranormal Activity: Just How Spooky Is South Dakota?

Just the thought of living in a state like South Dakota is enough to scare you know what out of a lot of people in this country. Once they hear about the typical South Dakota winter months, with all the snow and bitter cold temps we have to contend with most years, most folks, especially those who live on the coasts, have a tendency to say, NO FREAKING WAY would I move there.
Sioux Falls Experiences ‘Haboob-‘ What The Heck Does That Mean?

South Dakota is no stranger to severe and unpredictable weather. Needless to say, the Sioux Empire experienced some crazy weather within the last two days. Most of the region and the state have reported extreme drought and overall dry conditions due to the lack of precipitation. Although these severe storms did have sizeable amounts of rain, Thursday's storm had a little extra element to it. What Sioux Falls saw on Thursday afternoon is known as a..."Haboob."
Watertown Zoo Loses Cherished Animal to Cancer

If you're a pet owner or animal lover in general, I'm sure you'll agree that animals should be allowed to live much longer lives than they do. The heartbreak of losing a family pet or cherished animal can be tough for some people. That type of heartbreak is being felt at the moment by the entire staff of the Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown, South Dakota.
Ducks Nest on Sioux Falls Restaurant Patio

The talk of the day wasn't the war in Ukraine or Roe vs. Wade. It was something that gave joy to all. On that patio of Granite City in Sioux Falls on Monday afternoon, the outdoor lunch crowd was treated to two nesting ducks that took up residency in the large planters on the patio.
Top Ten Weather Tweets From South Dakota Wind Storm

It was simply, unbelievable. The weather on May 12, 2022 will go down in history as one of the most damaging storms in history. OK, I don't know that, but I've heard several weather people say it, so it must be true. Seriously though, the weather was INTESNE! Check out my Top Ten Weather Tweets from South Dakota Wind Storm.
A Rare Dust Storm Brings Wind and Damage to NW Iowa [PHOTOS]

You have to forgive Iowans for not being big fans of learning new weather terms. Prior to 2020, how many of you had heard of a derecho before? Unfortunately, Iowans got a first-hand lesson on the power of that type of storm. Yesterday in areas of Northwest Iowa another type of storm not often seen in the Hawkeye state rolled through. The storm is called a haboob.
Powerful Haboob Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands

Thousands of eastern South Dakota electric cooperative customers were without power after Thursday's powerful storm. Dozens of power outages shut down service as crews were dispatched through the night. According to East River Electric, the far southern part of the Cooperative’s transmission system to the northeastern part of the system...
South Dakota 4th Highest Beer Consuming State

Pull the tab, twist the top, or tap the barrel. No matter how you open your beer in South Dakota, you are doing it more than almost anyone in the country. In a new article released Thursday, South Dakota is the fourth leading state in the country for throwing back its beer.
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

