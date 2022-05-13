Blues End Wild's Season

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will be a replica of Monday in most of Colorado. Temperatures will remain warmer than normal and some areas will experience a brief thunderstorm late in the day. The Denver metro area will reach the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon which is more than 10 degrees above normal for the third week in May. Southeast Colorado will soar into the 90s while most mountain towns reach the 70s prompting another day with quickly melting snow in the high country. (source: CBS) The chance for a late thunderstorm is small overall but neighborhoods that see a storm Tuesday afternoon could experience very...

DENVER, CO ・ 27 MINUTES AGO