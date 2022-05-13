ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Hall County man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A month-long investigation ended this week with a man being charged with drug trafficking and gun charges.

Hall County sheriff’s deputies say they conducted a search warrant at 40-year-old Milton Marshall’s Gainesville home.

Deputies say they found 32 grams of cocaine, 42 grams of methamphetamine, 24 fentanyl tablets and some marijuana. The street value of everything that was seized is around $8,400.

Investigators say they also found $1,255 in cash and two loaded pistols.

Marshall is being charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II drug, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is being held in the Hall County Jail on a $1,300 bond.

