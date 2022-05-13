No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Stream, lineups and broadcast info for Friday

No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners (48-1) take on Iowa State (28-26) today, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Oklahoma Sooners rolled through the regular season nearly unscathed, dropping just one game to win their 10th straight regular season Big 12 title. The Sooners finished the season 48-1 and capped it off with a three-game sweep of Oklahoma State in Bedlam.

They’ve been a dominant force at the plate and in the pitching circle as they lead the nation in team batting average and team ERA.

In the regular season series, the Oklahoma Sooners outscored Iowa State 24-4 en route to a three-game sweep, including two run-rule victories. The Cyclones are coming off a walk-off win over Baylor in the first round of the Big 12 tournament.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday May 13, 2022

Friday May 13, 2022 Time: 1:00 p.m. CST

1:00 p.m. CST TV Channel: ESPNU and streaming on ESPN+

ESPNU and streaming on ESPN+ Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

fuboTV (watch for free) Radio: All the OU games can be heard on 107.7 The Franchise in Oklahoma and nationwide on The Varsity app.

Players to watch:

Oklahoma Sooners

Jocelyn Alo: Big 12 Player of the Year. .476 batting average, 24 home runs, 61 RBIs.

Grace Lyons: Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year: .437 batting average, 18 home runs, 53 RBIs, .946 fielding percentage.

Tiare Jennings: .384 batting average, 67 runs scored, 22 home runs and 67 RBIs.

Jayda Coleman: .433 batting average, 51 runs scored, 6 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.

Jordy Bahl: Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year. 21-1 with a 0.95 ERA, 199 strikeouts in 132.1 innings pitched, and a .137 opponents batting average.

Iowa State Cyclones

Mikayla Ramos: .307 batting average, 36 runs scored, 14 home runs, 53 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.031.

Angelina Allen: .331 batting average, 33 runs scored, four home runs, and 31 RBIs.

Carli Spelhaug: .318 batting average, 52 runs scored, six home runs, 19 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.007.

