ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Stream, lineups and broadcast info for Friday

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgCAs_0fcvuei100

No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners (48-1) take on Iowa State (28-26) today, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Oklahoma Sooners rolled through the regular season nearly unscathed, dropping just one game to win their 10th straight regular season Big 12 title. The Sooners finished the season 48-1 and capped it off with a three-game sweep of Oklahoma State in Bedlam.

They’ve been a dominant force at the plate and in the pitching circle as they lead the nation in team batting average and team ERA.

In the regular season series, the Oklahoma Sooners outscored Iowa State 24-4 en route to a three-game sweep, including two run-rule victories. The Cyclones are coming off a walk-off win over Baylor in the first round of the Big 12 tournament.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Friday May 13, 2022
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. CST
  • TV Channel: ESPNU and streaming on ESPN+
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
  • Radio: All the OU games can be heard on 107.7 The Franchise in Oklahoma and nationwide on The Varsity app.

Players to watch:

Oklahoma Sooners

Jocelyn Alo: Big 12 Player of the Year. .476 batting average, 24 home runs, 61 RBIs.

Grace Lyons: Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year: .437 batting average, 18 home runs, 53 RBIs, .946 fielding percentage.

Tiare Jennings: .384 batting average, 67 runs scored, 22 home runs and 67 RBIs.

Jayda Coleman: .433 batting average, 51 runs scored, 6 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.

Jordy Bahl: Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year. 21-1 with a 0.95 ERA, 199 strikeouts in 132.1 innings pitched, and a .137 opponents batting average.

Iowa State Cyclones

Mikayla Ramos: .307 batting average, 36 runs scored, 14 home runs, 53 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.031.

Angelina Allen: .331 batting average, 33 runs scored, four home runs, and 31 RBIs.

Carli Spelhaug: .318 batting average, 52 runs scored, six home runs, 19 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.007.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
Oklahoma Daily

'We walk away with a lot of value': Patty Gasso hopeful after Sooners' loss in Big 12 Championship game

During postseason softball, it’s important for players to enter competition with experience in big moments. With freshman phenom pitcher Jordy Bahl out for the entire Big 12 Championship due to arm soreness, Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso saw a perfect opportunity to give sophomore Nicole May the nod in the circle. May had started just 13 games this season entering Saturday’s conference title bout with No. 7 Oklahoma State while redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Hope Trautwein, who relieved May in the fourth inning, had started just 15.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State softball defeats Sooners in Big 12 Championship

The Oklahoma State softball team defeated the Sooners in the Big 12 Championship. On Saturday, the Cowgirls became the conference tournament champions for the first time. OSU defeated the University of Oklahoma 4-3 in the Big 12 Championship. With Oklahoma as one of the best softball teams in the country...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Breaking: Nebraska Lands Major Transfer From Alabama

Nebraska continues to get good players from the transfer portal. The Cornhuskers hit the lottery again on Sunday morning when safety Kaine Williams announced his commitment via his Twitter. Williams spent his freshman season at Alabama but didn't get any playing time. He's a former four-star recruit from the 2021...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Cyclones#The Oklahoma Sooners#Era#Baylor#Espnu#Espn Live Stream#Franchise
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts The National Championship Game

The 2022 college football regular season will be here before we know it. The start of the 2022 college football regular season is only a couple of months away. Teams are a little more than two months away from reporting for fall camp. The regular season is set to begin in a little more than three months.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Paul Finebaum Rips 1 'Diminished' Conference

Paul Finebaum doesn't really show a ton of respect for any college athletics conference other than the SEC. But on Monday he really laid into the ACC. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning, Finebaum was uninterested in even talking about recent changes in the ACC. He said that the ACC has become "diminished" and that they're "significantly behind everyone that matters."
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan, Nebraska land in Top 8 for talented DL prospect in 2023 class

Kelze Howard, a 3-star prospect out of Las Vegas, is considering Michigan and Nebraska among his Top 8 schools for commitment. The Nevada native released his list over the weekend. Howard, who cracks the Top 400 among 247Sports composite rankings overall for the 2023 class, revealed the 8 schools he’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Tar Heel Ademola Okulaja passes away

The UNC family received some terrible news on Tuesday when it was announced that former Tar Heels’ basketball player Ademola Okulaja has passed away. Okulaja was 46 and the cause of death was related to his battle with cancer per Inside Carolina. The forward was a four-year player at North Carolina from 1995-99 and was part of Bill Guthridge’s six starters rotation from the 1997-98 season joining Vince Carter, Shammond Williams, Ed Cota, Antawn Jamison and Makhtar N’Diaye. In his time with the Tar Heels, Okulaja reached the Final Four twice. Following his time at North Carolina, Okulaja played overseas for 10...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

110K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy