When I was little, I was obsessed with Sesame Street. It was more than the characters, it was the city of Sesame Street that always grabbed my attention. I loved the general store, the brownstone apartments, and the city streets. The idea of seeing the apartments where my friends lived was the coolest part. The ability to go to Sesame Place was over the top exciting for me. Now, we have an experience just like that for the Barbie fans. Get ready to wear your pink and feel fabulous in the real, world-famous Barbie Dream House!

