The Braves received some fantastic news regarding Ronald Acuña . He should be back in the lineup any day now, but another outfielder is a little further away from returning. Last year’s NLCS MVP, Eddie Rosario, began the year in an almost unfathomable slump, and it turned out there was an understandable reason why. Rosario had severe vision problems, causing him to have surgery on his eye. He’s been out since April 24th, and the Braves expect him to miss at least another month or two.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO