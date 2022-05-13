Flash Flood Warning Continues for North Shore

Volunteers prepare sandbags in Kabetogama Township in advance of expected flooding. They have been working since Tuesday. Kabetogama Township. Small northern Minnesota communities are preparing for more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging efforts in the coming days. In Kabetogama Township, near Voyageurs National Park, Township...
May 17, 2022 - Seasonal load restrictions on some of Cook County’s paved and gravel roads have ended, effective today, in accordance with Minnesota’s guidance for the North frost zone. Legal weight trucks are able to use these roads, unless otherwise posted, effective at 12:01 am. Restrictions have...
The ice pulling away from the shore on Sawbill Lake north of Tofte, Minn., as seen at sunset on May 5. Courtesy of Dan Shirley | 2018. Minnesota’s reluctant spring has produced some of the latest ice-out dates on record in northern Minnesota. Ice-out on some lakes in northeast...
As I’m getting out of my car at a wayside across Highway 61 from Cross River Heritage Center, I can already hear the roar of rushing water. A short walk of fewer than 50 feet across a flat, paved sidewalk, and I’m standing right in front of a mighty and magnificent waterfall.
CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports lower-than-normal water temperatures along with very high fast-moving water levels confounded many anglers over the fishing opener. Some anglers found success and several limits were seen on area lakes. Violations included angling with no license in possession, failure to display watercraft registration and no PFDs on board a watercraft.
