FAW fined over fans' use of pyrotechnics at Wales v Austria play-off

Large numbers of people have arrived on a Kent beach after Channel crossings continued for a fourth consecutive day.More than 600 migrants have arrived in the UK since Saturday, with more brought to Dungeness beach by lifeboat on Tuesday.Officers processing the arrivals were seen carrying out security checks on a long queue of men with handheld scanners, while a small number of women and children were also pictured on board the lifeboat.The crossings continued, with more people including young girls arriving in Dover later in the day.Since the start of this year, 8,412 people have reached the UK after navigating...
