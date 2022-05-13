ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FAW fined over fans' use of pyrotechnics at Wales v Austria play-off

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWales have been fined for the "inappropriate behaviour" of fans using pyrotechnics during March's World Cup play-off semi-final win over Austria. The Football Association of Wales [FAW} accepted the decision of...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Chelsea’s women complete domestic double by winning FA Cup

LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr scored her second Women’s FA Cup final goal in extra time to complete Chelsea’s domestic double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Sunday. The Australia forward struck from outside of the penalty area in the 99th minute to defend the cup for the west London club in front of a competition record attendance of 49,094 at Wembley Stadium. The success for Emma Hayes’ side came a week after winning a third consecutive Women’s Super League title.
WORLD
BBC

Getafe 0-0 Barcelona: Xavi's side held but guarantee second spot in La Liga

Barcelona secured second place in La Liga despite being held to a goalless draw at Getafe, who guaranteed their top-flight survival. In a game of few chances, Barcelona had one shot on target through former Manchester City winger Ferran Torres. All of Getafe's on-target efforts came in the first half,...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiff City#Austria#Pyrotechnics#Faw#Nations League
BBC

County Championship: Matty Potts bowls Durham to win over Glamorgan

LV= County Championship Division Two, Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day four) Durham 311: Stokes 82 & 249: Borthwick 90, Lees 61; Neser 4-57, Labuschagne 3-35 Durham's Test hopeful Matty Potts bowled his side to their first win of the season, beating Glamorgan by 58 runs as they were dismissed for a paltry 137.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Everton v Brentford: Confirmed team news

Frank Lampard makes three changes to the Everton team that drew 0-0 against already-relegated Watford at Vicarage Road in midweek. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes and Jarrad Branthwaite all come into the side. Demarai Gray drops to the bench, with Fabian Delph and Michael Keane missing out altogether. Everton XI: Pickford,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Romelu Lukaku was meant to solve Chelsea's striker issues. After another FA Cup loss, what should the club do?

LONDON -- Nothing quite screams "Chelsea need a striker" as the sight of Ross Barkley playing at centre-forward in an FA Cup final. It was a circuitous route to this most bizarre of situations, relying on a peripheral midfielder without any first-team minutes since Jan. 8 to help close out an occasion such as Saturday's loss on penalties to Liverpool -- but nevertheless provided evidence of the principal reason a gap remains between the Blues and the top two sides in England.
MLS
BBC

Two arrests over 'racist gestures' at Tottenham v Burnley

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence at Tottenham's game against Burnley. The Metropolitan Police said the men were ejected from the Burnley section of the stadium in north London. Tottenham Hotspur said on Twitter that two visiting fans were arrested "following discriminatory...
SOCIETY
BBC

Klopp on squad atmosphere, Man City and Southampton

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game at Southampton on Tuesday. After 120 minutes against Chelsea on Saturday, Klopp says he does not know who will be available: "The process is not finished yet. We have to see who is able to help and make a lot of decisions. I can promise we will have a team that is ready to win at Southampton."
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC Sport: "Incredibly disappointed. The way we started to the finish, Newcastle were better. They deserved to win by a mile. It's a really difficult one to accept. "We have to cope with those nights [including the defeat by Spurs] and we didn't cope with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Sheku Bayoh's sister says Scotland is a racist country

The sister of a black man who died in police custody has told the BBC that she believes Scotland is a racist country. Sheku Bayoh, 31, died after being restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in 2015. At a public inquiry into his death last week, his sister Kadi Johnson...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Channel crossings continue for a fourth consecutive day

Large numbers of people have arrived on a Kent beach after Channel crossings continued for a fourth consecutive day.More than 600 migrants have arrived in the UK since Saturday, with more brought to Dungeness beach by lifeboat on Tuesday.Officers processing the arrivals were seen carrying out security checks on a long queue of men with handheld scanners, while a small number of women and children were also pictured on board the lifeboat.The crossings continued, with more people including young girls arriving in Dover later in the day.Since the start of this year, 8,412 people have reached the UK after navigating...
U.K.
Reuters

Milinkovic-Savic earns Lazio last-gasp point at Juventus

TURIN, Italy, May 16 (Reuters) - A stoppage-time goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic earned Lazio a dramatic 2-2 draw at Juventus in Serie A on Monday, a point that sealed the Rome club's spot in next season's Europa League, overshadowing Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala's farewell. Already assured of a fourth-placed...
UEFA
BBC

'In their own hands' - Burnley and Everton backed to survive

Burnley and Everton have destiny "in their own hands" - and that is the factor the Football Daily podcast pundits believe will ensure Leeds end up filling the final relegation place. Pascal Struijk's 92nd-minute equaliser moved Leeds one point clear of the bottom three with one game to go, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Chiellini bids goodbye to Juve fans during draw with Lazio

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini bid goodbye to the Turin club’s fans during a 2-2 draw with Lazio in Serie A on Monday. After 17 seasons at Juventus, Chiellini recently announced he was leaving at the end of the season — likely for MLS in the United States — and this was the Bianconeri’s final home match of the campaign.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy