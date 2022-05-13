ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Denies Bail For Young Thug and Gunna Following RICO Arrest

By Kim SoMajor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article300 labelmates Young Thug and Gunna have been denied bail after getting indictment for RICO charges. Both Atlanta rapper’s bond requests were turned down after they...

Comments / 117

Charles Payne.
4d ago

for no bail the Fed's must have a ton of evidence and testimony against them, they better take a deal because if they go to trial they done done!

Reply(7)
30
jrocc kmh
4d ago

I know ppl that bonded out on rico charges and beat em the system just want some money 💰 these 2 individuals are not pulling the Trigger or riding around look for trouble they just have lots of money basically guilty by association is what they are trying to do to these young successful artists they don't have a case going off of rap lyrics anybody can make a dark song and mention things that happen to ppl everyday well most of the young guys in the streets are experiencing the same type behavior so it's gonna sound credible or true and it can be a money 💰 making lie just like the big titanic lie that never had gold on the ship but got museum's and books and movies from the events that took place on the ship we all believed that until we got older and the truth come out and you can see the truth using good common sense

Reply(9)
14
Tony Southern
4d ago

there going to be lost for awhile I've been there done that. all that money they was getting niw theure giving it all back to the system. the game is rough but u make ur own callow like. do wrong wrong come back

Reply
4
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Admits He'd Rather Be Charged With Murder Than Indicted In A RICO Case In Resurfaced Clip

Like the majority of the rap community, 50 Cent is fully aware of Young Thug and Gunna’s current predicament. The two rappers were arrested in Fulton County, Georgia last week as part of a sweeping 56-count indictment that includes charges of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery and criminal gang activity.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne's 2015 Tour Bus Shooting Cited In Young Thug & Gunna RICO Indictment

Fulton County, GA – The 2015 shooting involving Lil Wayne’s tour bus is reportedly mentioned in the 88-page indictment against Young Thug, Gunna and 26 others that was handed down earlier this week. According to the New York Times, prosecutors pointed out the man who shot at the bus, Jimmy Winfrey (also known as Peewee Roscoe), has ties to Young Slime Life (YSL).
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Complex

Snoop Dogg’s Son Cordell Broadus Reportedly Had BMW Stolen, Retrieved in Los Angeles

Cordell Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s 25-year-old son, saw that first-hand this week when his car was stolen on Wednesday, per TMZ. The entrepreneur’s 2022 BMW X6 was swiped, but not for long, because a tracking company narrowed down the search and passed information over to the Los Angeles Police Department after the car-jacking, the publication shares. Then, the LAPD reportedly retrieved the vehicle and arrested the alleged robber—who already had an active warrant and was booked on a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle. TMZ reports that the vehicle’s keys were left inside the BMW, and stolen items were also found inside when it was recovered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Power 102.9 NoCo

Previously Unseen Video of DaBaby’s Deadly 2018 Walmart Shooting Surfaces

Unseen video of a deadly 2018 shooting that DaBaby was involved in at a North Carolina Walmart has surfaced. Tonight (April 24), Rolling Stone posted previously unreleased security footage of DaBaby's 2018 altercation that left 19-year-old Jaylin Craig dead. The "Rockstar" rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, reportedly faced a charge of carrying a concealed weapon following the shooting, but was never prosecuted for Craig's death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS LA

Rodney King's youngest daughter, Tristan, turns up in jail after being reported missing by her family

Rodney King's youngest daughter, Tristan King, who was believed to be missing for 10 days, has been in custody for nearly two weeks after being arrested on suspicion of burglary by the LAPDKing, 29, was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. Her family had been working to publicize her disappearance when the LAPD confirmed she was in their custody.King was arrested by the LAPD on April 28 on suspicion of residential burglary. She is being held on $25,000 and was being housed at Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, according to Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com

Here's Why It Took Gunna 2 Days To Surrender In Young Thug RICO Case

Fulton County, GA – Gunna and Young Thug have been heavy topics of discussion since they were both arrested as part of a sweeping RICO indictment earlier this week. But while Young Thug was taken into custody on Monday (May 9) — the day the Fulton County prosecutors announced the indictment — Gunna didn’t surrender to authorities until Wednesday (May 11).
FULTON COUNTY, GA
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Suggests Gunna Is Going To Snitch Following Young Slime Life RICO Indictment

6ix9ine’s social media behavior is so predictable at this point it’s nearly comical. If a fellow rapper is experiencing a hardship, expect 6ix9ine to pop up like a pesky whack-a-mole. Case in point, the controversial rapper decided to troll Gunna on Tuesday (May 10), just hours after he was named in a 56-page indictment from Fulton County prosecutors.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Rihanna Was Reportedly ‘Shocked’ and Blindsided Watching A$AP Rocky Get Arrested

New details have come out around the circumstances of A$AP Rocky’s arrest yesterday at LAX Airport, and how Rihanna was present and blindsided by it. TMZ reports that Rihanna was “shocked” watching her boyfriend get arrested after they landed on their private jet back from Barbados, where they had been vacationing. Rihanna is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Young Thug Appears In Court Following RICO Indictment Arrest

To the surprise of many of his fans, Young Thug was arrested on Monday(May 9) along with almost 30 other YSL members on RICO charges, including murder, armed robbery and participating in street gang activity. Thugger, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, appeared in court yesterday(May 10) in Fulton County...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Wonders Why KKK Hasn't Been Charged With RICO Following YSL Indictment

Young Thug and Gunna are currently in a lot of trouble as it pertains to the law. Both men have been arrested on RICO charges that have been targeted towards 28 members of YSL. There are 56 charges in total right now, and both Thug and Gunna could be looking at quite a bit of time in jail if they are convicted. It is a very bad situation for all of those involved, and as it stands, they both remain in jail as the judge has denied bond.
CELEBRITIES

