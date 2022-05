The first lunar eclipse of the year is slated for April 30, but a second one will follow not too long after. Some time between the late evening of May 15 and early morning of May 16 a full flower moon will enter Earth's shadow and cause a total lunar eclipse. Space.com reports that sky gazers can spot the celestial event from areas around the world, including in most of the Americas and Antartica, as well as the western reaches of Europe and Africa, and the eastern side of the Pacific.

