Millie Bobby Brown has hinted at what we can expect from Stranger Things season 4 – including "lots of answers" and "lots of crying". "The main part, and the slogan of this storyline, is it’s the beginning of the end," Brown, who plays Eleven, told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show (via The Hollywood Reporter). "We really have to dig deep into [Eleven’s] beginning and how she became who she is with the people around her, and how to gain that autonomy and become this woman on her own. So this storyline this season really digs into that."

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO