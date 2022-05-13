ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

This is Spinal Tap sequel in the works with original cast

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A This is Spinal Tap sequel with the original cast is in the works – and it's due to be released 40 years after the first movie. The sequel will see Rob Reiner back in the director's chair, as well as playing the documentary maker Marty DiBergi in the film. Also...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Predator prequel Prey gets a disturbing first teaser trailer

Prey, the upcoming prequel to Predator, has a very disturbing first teaser trailer. In the clip, which you can watch above, a young girl is on the run from an invisible threat. She hides in the grass with another girl who is armed with a bow, but the alien has her in its sights: and the teaser ends with a particularly ominous sound…
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

New Netflix trailer shows off new Sandman, Gray Man, and Umbrella Academy footage

Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for Geeked Week, which gives fresh looks at The Sandman, upcoming actioner The Gray Man, and The Umbrella Academy season 3. In the clip, which you can watch above, we see the best look yet at Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer in The Sandman, following on from the first look at the character released last year. She looks suitably intimidating as the fallen angel.
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar+

The 22 best Netflix action movies to watch right now

The best Netflix action movies aren't hard to come by, because there are tons of excellent films on the streamer to choose from. Where things get difficult, though, is narrowing down your choices to just a few films – but that's where we come in. We've rounded up the best of the best on the streamer to help you plan your next high-octane movie marathon.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Guest
Person
Ric Parnell
Person
Harry Shearer
Person
Rob Reiner
Person
Michael Mckean
GamesRadar+

Netflix unveils first trippy trailer for Chris Hemsworth movie Spiderhead

Netflix has released the first trailer for Spiderhead – and it's very weird. In the footage, which you can watch above, we see Chris Hemsworth as the brilliant but ethically dubious scientist Steve Abnesti. He's administering some seriously mind-altering drugs on his patients, who are actually inmates of a penitentiary – played by Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett – and things get trippy very quickly.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Spinal Tap#Tap In#Cannes Film Festival
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
GamesRadar+

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. canceled after one season

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. has been canceled at Hulu after only one season, Deadline reports. "*Sigh* oh well," tweeted Patton Oswalt, who voices the lead character in the animated series, in response to the news. "Got to work with the best writers, a dream voice cast, and Marvel let us run amok in their toy box. Another great experience. Forward!"
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

"Multiple" Silent Hill projects are reportedly in the works, including a Silent Hill 2 remake

Multiple Silent Hill projects, including a Silent Hill 2 remake, are rumoured to be in the works. Sleepless nights could be back on the cards, with various sources hinting that the Silent Hill series is set to return. Last week, a series of images, allegedly from a new Silent Hill game, emerged on Twitter. These were rather hastily removed by the social media giant "in response to a report from the copyright holder". This copyright claim suggests that the Silent Hill leak could be credible, and now others have emerged seemingly with knowledge about the series' future plans.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elvis Presley's daughter reacts to Baz Lurhmann's upcoming biopic of her father

Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie, has shared her praise of Baz Lurhmann's upcoming biopic, calling the movie "spectacular" and "exquisite." "I do want to take a moment to let you know that I've seen Baz Luhrmann's movie Elvis twice now," Presley tweeted. "Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart & soul beautifully."
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Cyberpunk 2077 anime spin-off Edgerunners will show first footage next month

Cyberpunk 2077 anime spin-off Edgerunners will offer a preview at Netflix's upcoming Geeked Week 2022. Earlier today, Netflix revealed the full Geeked Week 2022 slate via the announcement trailer below. Focusing on all things sci-fi and pop culture, the event will offer trailers, interviews, and more details on upcoming shows and movies debuting on Netflix, including the forthcoming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Batman and Superman go to Hell in World's Finest #3

Batman is no stranger to mentoring younger heroes - he's got a whole crew of Robins and other sidekicks in his orbit. But in Batman/Superman: World's Finest #3, he's got his hands full with a different kid superhero - literally - as he carries Billy Batson through Hell itself (or at least a magically created version of some infernal dimension).
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Demon Slayer season 3: Everything we know about the new Swordsmith Village arc

Demon Slayer season 3 is on its way, and while we don't have an official release date yet, there's still plenty of details to get excited about ahead of the new chapter. Given that there was a two-and-a-bit year gap between season 1 and season 2, the next adventure from Tanjiro and company in the Swordsmith Village arc is still likely a way off. While we wait, we've compiled a quick go-to guide on the third installment, including a list of main characters that are sure to show up, which manga titles are being adapted, and more cool tidbits surrounding the hit anime's return.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

17K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy