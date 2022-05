Clay Roberts kept telling his Florida Tropics to not hang their heads after going down 4-3 to the San Diego Sockers in Game 2 of the Major Arena Soccer League championship. After all, this was the first time in the Tropics' six-year history the franchise advanced all the way to the Ron Newman Cup championship. But after losing Game 2 — the Tropics lost 6-3 to San Diego in Game One May 2 in Lakeland — the 2021-22 indoor soccer season ended May 9.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO