Dana Point, CA

Dana Point Celebrates Local Business Owners at State of the City

By Dana Point Times
 4 days ago

Coffee Chat to Host Mind OC

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
After salty debate, plans for OC desalination plant are wiped out

After a nearly 10-hour hearing, the California Coastal Commission unanimously rejected plans for a Poseidon Water desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Hundreds of people showed up to the hearing. Gov. Gavin Newsom had supported the plant. “Some of the critiques [are] that there’s never been a buyer identified for the...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Richman Neighbors Voice Concerns at Community Forum

A Community Forum was hosted by the Center for Healthy Neighborhoods on May 4 at Richman Elementary School. This Forum was to present the results of a recent volunteer survey that was conducted. The sample size included 263 neighbors. Key findings included:. -83% of the Richman community do not feel...
FULLERTON, CA
Letter to the Editor: Banning Ranch Completes Acquisition as Public Land

In a victorious moment, a goal that has taken decades to come to fruition, the darling of the coastal preservationists, Banning Ranch, acquired $11.5 million dollars from the Coastal Conservancy last week to complete its acquisition as public land. It had taken many years for preservationists to first gain approval...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Five ocean view hiking trails in Orange County

The spring semester is coming to a close so summer will be here soon, and you may have some extra time to get outdoors. Spending time in nature surrounded by fresh air, trees, sun and the ocean's views can benefit your physical and mental health. Whether you want to go...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Tackling Catalytic Converter Theft: Some Orange County Cities Now Require Proof of Ownership

It’s getting harder to steal catalytic converters in Orange County as city leaders continue focusing efforts to curb the widespread theft. City council members in Dana Point, Westminster and San Juan Capistrano joined the growing crowd of Orange County cities tackling the problem of catalytic converter theft this month, discussing new rules that require people prove they own a catalytic converter not attached to their car.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Upcoming Orange County weekend events

From May 20-22, the Long Beach Crawfish Festival will be hosted at the Fountain Valley Sports Park. Children 12 and under will have free admittance, not counting carnival rides, games, food, drinks and VIP lounge access. Ticket prices vary based on the day, but parking is free. Fat Friday will...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Southern California City Raises Development Fees on Housing

In response to Senate Bill 9, which requires California cities to build more housing and loosen density restrictions in single-family neighborhoods, some cities have employed creative methods of skirting the state law. “Some, unfortunately, have tried to game the system by designating obviously unusable land for housing, such as heavy industrial sites.” One proposal to designate an entire city as mountain lion habitat garnered significant attention, including here. According to Dan Walters writing for CalMatters, “Of all the responses, however, the oddest may be what happened in Santa Ana, the Orange County seat. Its city council decided to make new housing virtually impossible by imposing hefty new fees on developments.”
SANTA ANA, CA
Changing the Way Americans Think About Taxes

Most Americans see taxes as a once-a-year nuisance-;an inescapable burden. Tax Relief Advocates (TRA), an Irvine, Calif.-based financial services company, is on a mission to change that. TRA offers tax preparation, planning, and resolution services. The business’s larger goal, though, is to transform the way people think about taxes through education and tax planning.
IRVINE, CA
COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Electric Company Reports “Circuit Activity” Around Start Of Coastal Fire

(Laguna Niguel, CA) — Southern California Edison is reporting electrical “circuit activity” occurred around the time the so-called Coastal Fire started burning between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach. KTLA obtained a copy of the report submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission. The electricity supply company said they submitted the report “out of an abundance of caution” so state regulators can conduct their own investigation. Last year, the utility received more than half-a-billion dollars in fines and penalties for its role in five wildfires in 2017 and 2018.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Statement from Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley on the Laguna Woods Church Shooting

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released the following statement in response to the tragic shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. “Churches, supermarkets, and schools must remain safe community sanctuaries that are free from fear, not places for senseless violence. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the congregates of Geneva Presbyterian and Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, who experienced unspeakable horrors this afternoon in Laguna Woods. I applaud the immense bravery of the churchgoers who put themselves at risk to stop this murderer, but the responsibility to stop gun violence should not fall on everyday citizens. It is time for our leaders at all levels of government to address this threat.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Coyote plan updates asked

In the aftermath of the coyote attack on a young girl on the beach on April 29 and the town hall that followed, two members of the Huntington Beach City Council are proposing to “update” plans to manage problems caused by the far-roaming wild canine. At Tuesday’s meeting...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Falling Short: Capo Unified Deals with Underfunding from State

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
New location and craftsmen at Timeless Treasures

Timeless Treasures Boutiques, owned by Sunset Beach residents Dawn McCormack and Karen Lona, has moved to a new location at 7227 Edinger Ave., near Golden West College in Huntington Beach. It features talented, creative craftsmen, many from Surfside, Sunset, Huntington and Long Beach. The popular, pop-up business, which has grown...
LONG BEACH, CA
Laguna Beach doctor receives national award for humanitarian work in Armenia

Dr. Roger Ohanesian, a 47-year resident of Laguna Beach, was recently honored for 30 years of humanitarian work in Armenia to eliminate preventable blindness by the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery. In 1992, the Orange County-based ophthalmologist made his first trip to Armenia, his ancestral homeland. Countless residents...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

