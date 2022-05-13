ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Candidates Q&A: 36th & 38th Senate Districts

By Dana Point Times
danapointtimes.com
 4 days ago

www.danapointtimes.com

postnewsgroup.com

California Gas Prices to Spike Even More with July 1 Tax Increase

“I really don’t understand how the price of gas can rise so drastically in California,” said a Black woman and 55-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident who agreed to be interviewed for this article but asked to not be identified. “Unfortunately, we need to purchase it regardless of the prices...
CALIFORNIA STATE
davisvanguard.org

LA Court Finds SB 10 Constitutional

Los Angeles, CA – In the first judicial ruling on the constitutionality of SB 10, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ruled SB 10 passes constitutional muster. “The court declares that SB 10 is a lawful preemption of local initiative power that delegates exclusively to local legislative bodies the discretion to adopt an ordinance zoning up to ten units of residential density per parcel if the parcel is located in a transit rich area or an urban infill site, and to override any contrary local zoning initiative if the ordinance is adopted by a 2/3 vote,” the court concludes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Tackling Catalytic Converter Theft: Some Orange County Cities Now Require Proof of Ownership

It’s getting harder to steal catalytic converters in Orange County as city leaders continue focusing efforts to curb the widespread theft. City council members in Dana Point, Westminster and San Juan Capistrano joined the growing crowd of Orange County cities tackling the problem of catalytic converter theft this month, discussing new rules that require people prove they own a catalytic converter not attached to their car.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

Coffee Chat to Host Mind OC

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

COVID case counts down, up

The count of confirmed new cases of coronavirus in Orange County continue to rise and fall. Friday’s report from the county health care agency – which covers May 10-12 – showed 1,733 new cases, which averages to 578. That’s a sharp increase from the previous report on Tuesday, which showed 432 new cases (on daily average) and the previous Friday’s daily average of 460.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Late-Night Coachella Valley Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake centered in the desert east of Los Angeles rattled parts of Southern California late Sunday. The quake at 11:16 p.m., was located 4.6 miles northeast of Desert Hot Springs, 7.4 miles south of Yucca Valley, 13.5 miles north-northeast of Palm Springs and 15.7 miles north of Cathedral City. Its depth was more than 4 miles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Six people shot inside Southern California church, one dead

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) UPDATE MAY 15, 2022, at 2:52 p.m.— The Orange County Sheriff's Department says that six total people were shot inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 p.m. on Sunday. Four of the victims have been critically wounded, one victim has minor injuries, and one victim was found dead on the scene, according The post Six people shot inside Southern California church, one dead appeared first on KION546.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
optometrytimes.com

COVID-19: Increased incidence of RVOs post-diagnosis

Researchers report that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions increased in the 6 months following COVID-19 diagnosis. California researchers led by Bobeck S. Modjtahedi, MD, from the Department of Research and Evaluation, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Department of Clinical Science, Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, both in Pasadena, and the Eye Monitoring Center, Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Baldwin Park, and colleagues reported that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions (RVOs) but not retinal artery occlusion (RAOs), increased in the 6 months after COVID-19 diagnosis.1.
PASADENA, CA
dailytitan.com

Five ocean view hiking trails in Orange County

The spring semester is coming to a close so summer will be here soon, and you may have some extra time to get outdoors. Spending time in nature surrounded by fresh air, trees, sun and the ocean's views can benefit your physical and mental health. Whether you want to go...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/13/22

In Riverside County, there were 1,280 new reported cases on Thursday. Since May 5, hospitalizations have increased in the county by eight, with 50 and eight COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths. On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 991...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

What’s in Newsom’s inflation relief proposal? $400 checks, help with rent, diesel tax pause

Armed with a robust budget surplus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced an $18.1 billion inflation relief package meant to help Californians amid the skyrocketing inflation rates. “We enacted the most comprehensive economic stimulus program in the nation last year, getting billions in immediate relief to millions of Californians,” Newsom said in a statement. “But many folks are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

