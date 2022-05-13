ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Meet the Candidates Q&A: 74th Assembly District

By Dana Point Times
danapointtimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has...

www.danapointtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Judge declares landmark law unconstitutional

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A state judge in Los Angeles has ruled that California`s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional. Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis ruled Friday the law violated the equal protection clause of the state constitution by mandating a gender-based quota. The law required company boards with five directors must […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

After salty debate, plans for OC desalination plant are wiped out

After a nearly 10-hour hearing, the California Coastal Commission unanimously rejected plans for a Poseidon Water desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Hundreds of people showed up to the hearing. Gov. Gavin Newsom had supported the plant. “Some of the critiques [are] that there’s never been a buyer identified for the...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
postnewsgroup.com

California Gas Prices to Spike Even More with July 1 Tax Increase

“I really don’t understand how the price of gas can rise so drastically in California,” said a Black woman and 55-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident who agreed to be interviewed for this article but asked to not be identified. “Unfortunately, we need to purchase it regardless of the prices...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Orange County, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Elections
San Clemente, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
danapointtimes.com

Coffee Chat to Host Mind OC

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Campus rally defends Roe v. Wade

Students and faculty members held a rally in the Humanities Quad on May 12 in response to the leaked draft ruling from the Supreme Court indicating that Roe v. Wade may be overturned. Several students gathered outside of the Humanities building around 12 p.m. Brooke Cusick, a graduating senior psychology...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Richman Neighbors Voice Concerns at Community Forum

A Community Forum was hosted by the Center for Healthy Neighborhoods on May 4 at Richman Elementary School. This Forum was to present the results of a recent volunteer survey that was conducted. The sample size included 263 neighbors. Key findings included:. -83% of the Richman community do not feel...
FULLERTON, CA
CBS LA

Cost of apartment rentals across the Southland spiking

Apartment bargain hunters may be out of luck this summer. Historic rent increases across Southern California and low vacancy rates have given landlords the upper hand. "One bedrooms, $3,100," said Rancho Cucamonga resident identified only as Nellie. Nellie and her family did a little market research and found out that renting a one bedroom apartment in Rancho Cucamonga would be more expensive than buying a home right across the street."We have a four bedroom and it's cheaper," she said. It's actually Orange County that's seeing the highest prices for vacant apartments. Rent there is up 18% from this quarter last year. The Inland...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Davies
fullerton.edu

Fighting the Drought with Fullerton Arboretum

As much of California and the West continue to endure a worsening drought, it’s more critical than ever to prioritize water conservation. The Fullerton Arboretum Director, Greg Dyment, offers, “Water is an important natural resource in California and is not to be wasted. Here at Fullerton Arboretum we have implemented a water conservation plan, that includes selecting plants for our collection that are appropriate for our Mediterranean climate and prolonged drought conditions. Our goal is to water very little and keep plants healthy by not overwatering. We should all be good stewards of our natural resources and water is one of those resources.”
FULLERTON, CA
Voice of OC

Tackling Catalytic Converter Theft: Some Orange County Cities Now Require Proof of Ownership

It’s getting harder to steal catalytic converters in Orange County as city leaders continue focusing efforts to curb the widespread theft. City council members in Dana Point, Westminster and San Juan Capistrano joined the growing crowd of Orange County cities tackling the problem of catalytic converter theft this month, discussing new rules that require people prove they own a catalytic converter not attached to their car.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Housing#Economy#Infrastructure#Housing Projects#Affordable Housing#The Dp Times#Insider#The State Senate#Assembly#Orange County Board
oc-breeze.com

Statement from Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley on the Laguna Woods Church Shooting

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released the following statement in response to the tragic shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. “Churches, supermarkets, and schools must remain safe community sanctuaries that are free from fear, not places for senseless violence. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the congregates of Geneva Presbyterian and Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, who experienced unspeakable horrors this afternoon in Laguna Woods. I applaud the immense bravery of the churchgoers who put themselves at risk to stop this murderer, but the responsibility to stop gun violence should not fall on everyday citizens. It is time for our leaders at all levels of government to address this threat.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Inc.com

Changing the Way Americans Think About Taxes

Most Americans see taxes as a once-a-year nuisance-;an inescapable burden. Tax Relief Advocates (TRA), an Irvine, Calif.-based financial services company, is on a mission to change that. TRA offers tax preparation, planning, and resolution services. The business’s larger goal, though, is to transform the way people think about taxes through education and tax planning.
IRVINE, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Letter to the Editor: Banning Ranch Completes Acquisition as Public Land

In a victorious moment, a goal that has taken decades to come to fruition, the darling of the coastal preservationists, Banning Ranch, acquired $11.5 million dollars from the Coastal Conservancy last week to complete its acquisition as public land. It had taken many years for preservationists to first gain approval...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NBC Los Angeles

Coastal Fire is Now 90% Contained

Firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority have brought the destructive Coastal Fire down to 90% containment as of Monday morning, just days after the blaze tore through a Laguna Niguel neighborhood. The latest containment figures come from Cal Fire, and were last updated at 7:39 a.m. Monday. The fire...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
KABC

Bidenomics: Gas prices continue to RISE

(Los Angeles, CA) — The average cost for a gallon of gas in California is breaking a new record. According to Triple-A, the state average is five-96 per gallon. That’s up a four-cents from yesterday and a dollar-84 up from last year. That’s still lower than the Los Angeles County average of six-dollars and one-cent. Governor Newsom has talked about giving out tax-payer paid gas cards, but they may not come until fall, conveniently ahead of the November elections and the scheduled increase in the state gas tax is till going to happen this summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
optometrytimes.com

COVID-19: Increased incidence of RVOs post-diagnosis

Researchers report that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions increased in the 6 months following COVID-19 diagnosis. California researchers led by Bobeck S. Modjtahedi, MD, from the Department of Research and Evaluation, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Department of Clinical Science, Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, both in Pasadena, and the Eye Monitoring Center, Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Baldwin Park, and colleagues reported that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions (RVOs) but not retinal artery occlusion (RAOs), increased in the 6 months after COVID-19 diagnosis.1.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy