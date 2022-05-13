ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Dolphin Report: Boys Golf Qualifies 3 for CIF-SS Individual Championships

By Dana Point Times
danapointtimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has...

www.danapointtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tiger Newspaper

Track sends four athletes to CIF Masters meet

Of the 19 Tiger athletes who competed, four qualified to run at the CIF-SS Masters meet. 19 South Pasadena track and field athletes competed at the CIF Southern Section Division Finals at Moorpark High School on Saturday, May 14. Both teams scored fourth place in Division 3, with the boys earning 41 points, and the girls earning 55, making South Pasadena the best public high school in Division 3.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
crashingthepearlygates.com

LA Angels Monday News Crash:

That story about the stadium feels like it has potential to be pretty large. I know people’s first reaction is it’s the Mayor and not the Angels but if it has any truth to it who exactly do we think is bribing the mayor to give the Angels and their investment partners a better deal?
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Late-Night Coachella Valley Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake centered in the desert east of Los Angeles rattled parts of Southern California late Sunday. The quake at 11:16 p.m., was located 4.6 miles northeast of Desert Hot Springs, 7.4 miles south of Yucca Valley, 13.5 miles north-northeast of Palm Springs and 15.7 miles north of Cathedral City. Its depth was more than 4 miles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Sports
City
Fresno, CA
City
Chino Hills, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
danapointtimes.com

Coffee Chat to Host Mind OC

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Missed it By ‘That’ Much! Winning SuperLotto Plus Ticket Missing Mega Number Sold in Pasadena

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $11 million. Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a liquor store in Pasadena and a market in Los Angeles, and each is worth $15,712, the California Lottery announced.
PASADENA, CA
truecrimedaily

California P.E. teacher and coach accused of giving drugs to football players

IRVINE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old teacher and coach was arrested recently after allegedly providing drugs to football players at the school. According to KTLA-TV, Anthony Fullman, who works at Portola High School as a part-time physical education teacher and assistant coach of the football team, allegedly gave Adderall to a few players on the team. School staff reportedly notified police about the allegations on Monday, May 9.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Golf Course#Cif#Dolphin Report#Cif Ss#The Dp Times#Insider#Los Serranos Country Club#River Ridge Golf Club
dailytitan.com

Five ocean view hiking trails in Orange County

The spring semester is coming to a close so summer will be here soon, and you may have some extra time to get outdoors. Spending time in nature surrounded by fresh air, trees, sun and the ocean's views can benefit your physical and mental health. Whether you want to go...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
optometrytimes.com

COVID-19: Increased incidence of RVOs post-diagnosis

Researchers report that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions increased in the 6 months following COVID-19 diagnosis. California researchers led by Bobeck S. Modjtahedi, MD, from the Department of Research and Evaluation, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Department of Clinical Science, Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, both in Pasadena, and the Eye Monitoring Center, Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Baldwin Park, and colleagues reported that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions (RVOs) but not retinal artery occlusion (RAOs), increased in the 6 months after COVID-19 diagnosis.1.
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Blaze Breaks Out West Of Temecula, Burns Hillside

A brush fire erupted Monday in the hills just west of Temecula, burning about a half-acre before Cal Fire aircraft initiated a series of runs that slowed its advance. The non-injury blaze was reported about 1:20 p.m. in the area of Via Pino and Via Vaquero, in the unincorporated community of De Luz, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
TEMECULA, CA
Voice of OC

Tackling Catalytic Converter Theft: Some Orange County Cities Now Require Proof of Ownership

It’s getting harder to steal catalytic converters in Orange County as city leaders continue focusing efforts to curb the widespread theft. City council members in Dana Point, Westminster and San Juan Capistrano joined the growing crowd of Orange County cities tackling the problem of catalytic converter theft this month, discussing new rules that require people prove they own a catalytic converter not attached to their car.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
iebusinessdaily.com

Former car washes up for sale or lease

Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga is marketing three non-operating car washes in the Inland Empire, including two in the High Desert. The owner, whose name was not released, is an investor who leased the properties to a private party, according to a statement posted today on Progressive’s website.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

Not again: Gas prices at Beverly Grove station well over $7

Gas prices at one Beverly Grove station are well over $7 Monday, perhaps an omen for the rest of Southern California.A Mobile station at La Cienega and Beverly boulevards, near the Beverly Center, advertised $7.29 for a gallon of regular gas, another 10 centers for Special grade gas, and $7.49 for Super + gas. On average, a gallon of regular gas in Los Angeles County is at $6.03. This is the 19th day in a row that LA County gas prices have continued their relentless rise, and its the first time they've surpassed $6 since April 1.In Ventura and Orange Counties, that price is just cents cheaper, at $6.02 and $6.01, respectively. In the Inland Empire, the average price is at $5.93.Gas prices across the country also remain high, rising 1.8 cents to a record $4.47, but California still claims the dubious honor of having the highest gas prices in the country, according to the Automobile Club.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KGET

Judge declares landmark law unconstitutional

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A state judge in Los Angeles has ruled that California`s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional. Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis ruled Friday the law violated the equal protection clause of the state constitution by mandating a gender-based quota. The law required company boards with five directors must […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy