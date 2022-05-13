ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

UPDATE: 3rd Annual OCFA Girls Empowerment Camp Postponed

By Dana Point Times
danapointtimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has...

www.danapointtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
danapointtimes.com

Coffee Chat to Host Mind OC

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Longtime Inland Empire physician is honored with a Spirit Award

Longtime Inland Empire physician and philanthropist Dr. Guillermo Valenzuela was among those honored at the State Legislature recently with a Spirit Award from the California Latino Legislative Caucus. Valenzuela is the director of obstetrics and gynecology at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center’s Department of Women’s Health in Colton. He also operates...
COLTON, CA
dailytitan.com

Upcoming Orange County weekend events

From May 20-22, the Long Beach Crawfish Festival will be hosted at the Fountain Valley Sports Park. Children 12 and under will have free admittance, not counting carnival rides, games, food, drinks and VIP lounge access. Ticket prices vary based on the day, but parking is free. Fat Friday will...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Cost of apartment rentals across the Southland spiking

Apartment bargain hunters may be out of luck this summer. Historic rent increases across Southern California and low vacancy rates have given landlords the upper hand. "One bedrooms, $3,100," said Rancho Cucamonga resident identified only as Nellie. Nellie and her family did a little market research and found out that renting a one bedroom apartment in Rancho Cucamonga would be more expensive than buying a home right across the street."We have a four bedroom and it's cheaper," she said. It's actually Orange County that's seeing the highest prices for vacant apartments. Rent there is up 18% from this quarter last year. The Inland...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Orange County, CA
Society
City
Irvine, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Irvine, CA
Society
Voice of OC

Tackling Catalytic Converter Theft: Some Orange County Cities Now Require Proof of Ownership

It’s getting harder to steal catalytic converters in Orange County as city leaders continue focusing efforts to curb the widespread theft. City council members in Dana Point, Westminster and San Juan Capistrano joined the growing crowd of Orange County cities tackling the problem of catalytic converter theft this month, discussing new rules that require people prove they own a catalytic converter not attached to their car.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Richman Neighbors Voice Concerns at Community Forum

A Community Forum was hosted by the Center for Healthy Neighborhoods on May 4 at Richman Elementary School. This Forum was to present the results of a recent volunteer survey that was conducted. The sample size included 263 neighbors. Key findings included:. -83% of the Richman community do not feel...
FULLERTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#The Dp Times#Insider#Ocfa#Ems
dailytitan.com

Chris Chuyen Vo pretrial rescheduled to Sept. 16

A pretrial hearing for Chris Chuyen Vo, a former Cal State Fullerton employee who is charged with the murder of Steven Shek Kueng Chan, has been rescheduled to Sept. 16. An email from the Official Court Reporter, Cinnamon Walters, said Vo was not present in court on Monday. T. Edward Welbourne represented Vo at the Superior Court in Santa Ana.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Heritage, hot rods displayed

Progress in the development of automobiles is in many ways a kind of history lesson, so it was appropriate that the Westminster Historical Society sponsored a classic car show on Sunday. Located at the Blakey Historical Park, 8612 Westminster Blvd., the event featured displays of historic and vintage automobiles from...
WESTMINSTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
dailytitan.com

Five ocean view hiking trails in Orange County

The spring semester is coming to a close so summer will be here soon, and you may have some extra time to get outdoors. Spending time in nature surrounded by fresh air, trees, sun and the ocean's views can benefit your physical and mental health. Whether you want to go...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
optometrytimes.com

COVID-19: Increased incidence of RVOs post-diagnosis

Researchers report that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions increased in the 6 months following COVID-19 diagnosis. California researchers led by Bobeck S. Modjtahedi, MD, from the Department of Research and Evaluation, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Department of Clinical Science, Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine, both in Pasadena, and the Eye Monitoring Center, Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Baldwin Park, and colleagues reported that the incidence of retinal vein occlusions (RVOs) but not retinal artery occlusion (RAOs), increased in the 6 months after COVID-19 diagnosis.1.
PASADENA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Banning fire downgraded to 46.3 acres according to Cal Fire

Update: 7:47 pm. According to Cal Fire, the Banning fire that is being called the Coyote fire has burned 46.3 acres and is 0% contained. The forward rates of spread have been stopped. One fire-firefighter has sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported by ground to a local hospital. Original reports by Cal Fire estimated The post Banning fire downgraded to 46.3 acres according to Cal Fire appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
irvineweekly.com

Irvine Teacher Facing Felony Charges For Providing Adderall To Students

A part-time Physical Education teacher at Portola High School in Irvine was arrested on Monday, May 9, after an investigation found that the teacher allegedly distributed Adderall to students. Anthony Fullman, 30, who also worked as an assistant coach for the Portola High School football team, has been placed on...
IRVINE, CA
The Friday Flyer

Lambs Fellowship car show tomorrow

The Canyon Lake Car Club invites the community to a car show just down Railroad Canyon Road tomorrow at Lambs Fellowship Church Car and Bike Show. Those in Canyon Lake with cars they’d like to display at the car show or those who have a booth to set up there are encouraged to sign up. Car registration is $35.00 and vendor registration is $75.00.
CANYON LAKE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy