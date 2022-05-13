ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyclist Hondo banned for blood doping in Aderlass case

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Former professional cyclist Danilo Hondo has been banned from working in sports for blood doping revealed...

keyt.com

KEYT

Eritrea’s Girmay takes Giro leg in win for African cycling

JESI, Italy (AP) — It’s been a season of firsts for Biniam Girmay and the Eritrean rider has now won a stage in the Giro d’Italia in his first Grand Tour to raise the profile of African cycling. The 22-year-old Girmay outsprinted none other than Mathieu van der Poel to win the 10th stage of the Giro. Spanish rider Juan Pedro López of the Trek-Segafredo team maintained his 12-second lead over João Almeida in the overall standings as the three-week race approached the half-way stage. The 196-kilometer (122-mile) leg from Pescara to Jesi was mainly flat in the first half along the Adriatic coast before three fourth-category climbs later in the day.
KEYT

Ohio principals reject endorsement deals for prep athletes

CLEVELAND (AP) — High school principals in Ohio have overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to allow prep athletes to sign deals cashing in on their name, likeness and image. The Ohio High School Athletic Association said Tuesday principals voted 538-254 over a 16-day period ending Monday to not allow such deals. Prep athletes in seven states can sign marketing agreements following an NCAA decision last July to allow college athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness. Ohio high school students would lose their athletic eligibility were they to sign a deal. OHSAA spokesperson Tim Stried previously said his organization and school administrators were opposed to high school NIL.
KEYT

World Cup schedule adds Alpine ski races at 2 more US sites

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The World Cup circuit will be making two more ski racing stops in the United States by adding Alpine events at Palisades Tahoe in California and in Aspen, Colorado. U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced the new competitions, which will join two American stops already on the schedule in Killington, Vermont, and Beaver Creek, Colorado. It’s the most World Cup Alpine stops on American snow in a season since the 1996-97 season. The U.S. portion of the Alpine racing slate usually ends after Killington and Beaver Creek. But the men will be returning. There will be slalom and giant slalom races in late February in Palisades Tahoe. That’s followed by a men’s super-G and downhill in early March in in Aspen.
KEYT

UEFA ticket policies in spotlight for European finals

GENEVA (AP) — The climax of the men’s club soccer season in Europe starts Wednesday with the Europa League final. That will be followed by the inaugural Europa Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord on May 25 and the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on May 28. Clubs and fans are again unhappy with UEFA because too few tickets are available and some prices have risen. Even Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp took a critical swipe at UEFA. He says they “are not the saints of football.”
KEYT

Slonina, viewed as US future keeper, listed on Poland roster

The Chicago Fire’s Gabriel Slonina was listed on Poland’s 39-man roster announced by coach Czesław Michniewicz ahead of four Nations League matches next month. Slonina is an 18-year-old player viewed as a goalkeeper of the future for the U.S. national team. He turned 18 on Sunday. Slonina became Major League Soccer’s youngest starting goalkeeper last Aug. 4 at 17 years, 81 days, in a 0-0 draw against New York City. He started 11 league matches last season and has started the first 11 this year.
KEYT

New rugby laws pour cold water on Erasmus tactics

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Rugby is trialing new laws banning certain officials from acting as on-field water carriers in a move viewed as a direct response to the contentious tactics of South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. World Rugby announced a global trial of the new laws would begin on July 1. They explicitly ban teams’ directors of rugby and head coaches from being water carriers and limit when and how many non-playing personnel can be on the field. Erasmus acted as a water carrier during the series against the British and Irish Lions last year. It sparked complaints he was using it as a guise to pass on coaching tips.
KEYT

Robbie Ray doesn’t travel with Mariners to Toronto series

TORONTO (AP) — Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray isn’t joining Seattle for a series in Toronto this week, missing a chance to celebrate the Cy Young Award he won with the Blue Jays last season amid border restrictions related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Ray pitched against the Mets in New York on Sunday, then remained in the U.S. while teammates traveled to Canada. There was no locker for Ray in the Mariners’ clubhouse in Toronto. Manager Scott Servais said Ray will rejoin the team in Boston on Thursday for a four-game series against the Red Sox. He did not elaborate on the left-hander’s absence.
KEYT

Seville on alert: 100,000 expected for Europa League final

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — More than 5,000 police officers and security personnel are on high alert in Seville as the Spanish city braces for the throngs of Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt fans arriving for the Europa League final. Streets are being closed, barriers are being erected around monuments and security has been heightened in subway stations and at the city’s main squares to try to maintain order as more than 100,000 Scottish and German fans are expected in the city ahead of Wednesday’s match. Both clubs are hoping to end decades of European despair by winning the final of the second-tier continental competition at Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.
KEYT

Rich Strike skipping Preakness reignites Triple Crown debate

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike’s absence from the Preakness has reignited the debate over whether the spacing of the three Triple Crown races should be changed. The current schedule of two weeks from the Derby to Preakness and then three weeks to the Belmont has been in place since 1969, except for 2020 when the pandemic disrupted the order. Proponents of change argue it’s better for horses to get more rest and that the Preakness would become a better race. Those in favor of the status quo point to the sport’s tradition and say it should be difficult to win the Triple Crown.
