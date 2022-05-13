ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Upper Midwest storms: Photos, videos capture hurricane-force wind gusts slamming region

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oMRcO_0fcvN34u00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A destructive storm system brought up to 100 mph wind gusts to the Upper Midwest on Thursday, slamming the Dakotas, Minnesota and Nebraska, along with parts of Iowa, Kansas and Wisconsin, according to The Washington Post. National Weather Service forecasters are trying to determine whether the system was a derecho, which the agency defines as “a very long-lived and damaging thunderstorm” with wind gusts over 58 mph and a damage swath of at least 240 miles.

Forecasters, news outlets and other witnesses flocked to social media to share photos and videos of the storm. Here are some of those posts:

1. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Video by @NWSSiouxFalls, Twitter

2. Nebraska

Video by @coachgabel23, Twitter; retweeted by @NWSHastings

3. Chanhassen, Minnesota

Photo by @NWSTwinCities, Twitter

4. Western Minnesota

Photo by @JonMarkuson, Twitter; retweeted by @NWSTwinCities

5. South Dakota

Photo by @argusleader, Instagram

6. Columbus, Nebraska

Photo by @Instantrain, Twitter; retweeted by @NWSOmaha

7. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Photo by @EEWoodiel, Twitter

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods

Brad Moline, a fourth-generation Iowa turkey farmer, saw this happen before. In 2015, a virulent avian flu outbreak nearly wiped out his flock. Barns once filled with chattering birds were suddenly silent. Employees were anguished by having to kill sickened animals. The family business, started in 1924, was at serious risk.
IOWA STATE
KRMG

Alligator delays start at Florida elementary school

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — It wasn’t bad weather but an unwanted guest that delayed school for some students in central Florida. When students began arriving at Michigan Avenue Elementary school in St. Cloud, Florida on Monday morning, they were greeted by a 6-foot-long alligator blocking the building’s entrance, WFTV reported.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
KRMG

Lawsuit seeks $2.4M damages from Wisconsin fake GOP electors

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Two Wisconsin Democratic electors and a voter on Tuesday sued Republicans who attempted to cast electoral ballots for Donald Trump in 2020 despite Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state. Their lawsuit filed in Dane County Circuit Court alleges a conspiracy by Trump...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
KRMG

Florida family finds 10-foot alligator swimming in their pool

DEEP CREEK, Fla. — A family in southwestern Florida was shocked to find a nearly 11-foot-long alligator swimming in their pool. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the large reptile in a Facebook post, joking, “Water Safety Month, Tip #37: Always check your pool before diving in!”
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

If Roe is overturned, experts fear for incarcerated people and reproductive care

NEW YORK — For people in jails and prisons across the country, where reproductive health care is already abysmal, the potential end of Roe v. Wade is a haunting prospect. "[People are] going to be forced to carry a pregnancy and be forced to give birth -- that literally will be part of their sentence, their punishment," said Carolyn Sufrin, associate professor of gynecology and obstetrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. "It's hard to predict the depths of trauma and adverse health effects that we might see with this, but I think we can imagine that it's going to be profound."
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#South Wind#Hurricanes#Upper Midwest#Heavy Rain#The Washington Post#National Weather Service#Nwssiouxfalls#Nebraska Video#Coachgabel23#Twitter#Minnesota Photo
KRMG

Police seek help identifying young boy found stuffed into suitcase in Indiana woods

NEW PEKIN, Ind. — A month after the body of a young boy was found stuffed into a suitcase in the woods of Indiana, authorities are no closer to learning the child’s name. A mushroom hunter called 911 around 7:30 p.m. on April 16 to report finding a suitcase in a heavily wooded area off East Holder Road in New Pekin, located in eastern Washington County. According to the Indiana State Police, the body of a young Black boy was inside.
NEW PEKIN, IN
KRMG

Texas teen becomes youngest Black law school graduate in U.S.

DALLAS — A north Texas teen made history this weekend as the youngest Black student to graduate from law school in the U.S. Haley Taylor Schlitz, of Fort Worth, graduated from the Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law on Friday, according to KXAN. “I graduated high school...
FORT WORTH, TX
KRMG

Georgia parole board declines to halt killer's execution

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia's parole board on Monday declined to halt the execution of a man who killed an 8-year-old girl 46 years ago. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. killed the girl and raped her 10-year-old friend after abducting them as they walked home from school in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta, on May 4, 1976. He is scheduled to die by injection of the sedative pentobarbital at the state prison in Jackson at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KRMG

Officials: Alabama man accused of killing multiple dogs, throwing their bodies off a bridge

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama man has been accused of killing multiple dogs and throwing their bodies off a bridge, according to officials. Coffee County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint Monday evening from a neighbor who said they saw a man allegedly shooting dogs, according to WDHN. When officers arrived in the area, they didn’t see any dog bodies. Deputies spoke with Michael Kelley, 45, who allegedly told them that the dog bodies were thrown off the bridge but didn’t tell them where exactly.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
KRMG

Maryland's Sen. Chris Van Hollen treated for minor stroke

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen says he has suffered a minor stroke and is being treated at George Washington University Hospital. The Maryland Democrat says he has been told there are no long-term effects or damage. In a statement Sunday night, Van Hollen said...
MARYLAND STATE
KRMG

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor and a top Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, is recovering from a stroke he said was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation. Fetterman said in a statement Sunday that doctors believe he's on his way to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
68K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy