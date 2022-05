For most people, the words "earth architecture" conjure up images of small, traditional dwellings made with a variety of earthen materials and techniques, such as cob, adobe, or rammed earth. Indeed, building with earth goes back thousands of years, and can be one option worth considering if one is looking for a locally sourced and ecologically friendly way to build. What's more is that earthen architectural forms and the building process have now also evolved; we are now seeing more modern homes built out of rammed earth, earthen prototypes being 3D printed, or even this energy-efficient rammed earth renovation of a heritage home.

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO