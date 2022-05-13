ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The push to get COVID-19 funding approved by Congress

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite House COVID Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha joins...

Rocker Macon
1d ago

just drop the lies about covid. you don't need funding for the common cold. just funding for your pockets and our enemies. that is all biden is concerned about. he doesn't care about the american people. just everyone else.

Jim Michael
1d ago

Why? Let it run its course, the jab is useless at this point, as are the tests and masks!

Sherry Whitehead
1d ago

don't ned no more DAM FUNDING!!!! LIES! LIES!! LIES! THEY R TILL TRYING 2 PUT MONEY IN THERE POCKETS

News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
Daily Mail

White House warns it will only give vaccines to at-risk Americans if Congress doesn't approve $10billion in COVID funding because Biden administration has run out of money - and is predicting another surge in infections this fall

The White House will have to limit the next generation of COVID-19 shots to the Americans at highest risk for serious disease if Congress doesn't pass a new coronavirus funding package. On Monday, CNBC reported the warning, citing a senior Biden administration official. 'We will be able to get some...
Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19, CDC report estimates over 60% of Americans have had the virus

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, and a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention says at least 60% of Americans, including 75% of children, have caught the virus. Dr. Celine Gounder, senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and Kaiser Health News, joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on the virus and staying healthy.
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $1,400 stimulus checks under new proposal

A new program being proposed would give some Americans stimulus checks worth $1,400 sometime this summer. The residents who would benefit are those from Washington, Iowa. These people did not get COVID stimulus checks despite dealing with hardships that the pandemic caused them. The funding would come from money given...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
