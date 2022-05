At the May 10 Planning & Zoning commission there was discussion of the Boys & Girls Club plans to expand and renovate its facility. But first they discussed the proposal from the Board of Selectmen to allow the Boys & Girls Club to use the “temporary” modular building in Horseneck Lot that was most recently been used by Neighbor to Neighbor for their food pantry while their new building was under construction. Prior to that it was used by the Byram Fire Station while their building was renovated.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO