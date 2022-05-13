QOTD (Results)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunshine and pleasant temperatures are expected this weekend despite a couple of isolated shower...

www.keyc.com

KEYC

Atrac Brand is seeing success with their MAG STRIP key chains

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Their MAG STRIP key chains patent pending are a multipurpose gadget. They have cell phone holder accessory, slim wallet, small, medium and large sized key chains to choose from. The magnet strip can stick to chain, tables and anything metal. Atrac Brand owners say that they...
DOT: Share the road with farm equipment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to safely share the road with farm equipment this spring. Motorists that are traveling this spring should keep an eye out for the large slow moving farm equipment and drive with caution. Crash data shows that there were 374...
DNR: Stay safe around bison at Minneopa State Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding Minneopa State Park visitors to stay safe in the bison range. The park has seen a boost in spectators since the birth of baby calves. People can see the new arrivals by driving through or hiking on trails...
