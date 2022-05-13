ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Wife of Columbia Man Killed By Motorist Awarded $10 Million

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
A woman who hit and killed a pedestrian in Columbia while she was talking on her phone and speeding has been ordered to pay $10 million to the victim's wife. Circuit Court Judge Joshua Devine on Wednesday approved the judgment in a wrongful death lawsuit filed...

