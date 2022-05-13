Wife of Columbia Man Killed By Motorist Awarded $10 Million

A Sedalia juvenile was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Sunday morning in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2005 Nissan Altima, driven by 19-year-old Gunnar A. Fletcher Zaremba of Sedalia, was traveling at a high rate of speed on US 65, north of Trickum Road at 6:45 a.m., when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve. The Altima skidded and traveled off the left side of the road. The vehicle then returned to the roadway, crossed the center line and traveled off the side of the road, struck a guardrail and began spinning. After impact, the Nissan traveled off the left side of the road again and came to rest in the median, facing southwest.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO