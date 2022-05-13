CSI Compressco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) on Friday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its first quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The compression services provider posted revenue of $80 million in the period.

