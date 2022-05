Something to look forward to: Imagine being able to play the best PC/console games and watch movies where ever you are, thanks to a pair of glasses that project a 120-inch screen in front of your vision. That's the promise being made by the Virtue One XR glasses, and it seems plenty of people are excited by the prospect: the project has raised over $2.5 million on Kickstarter, despite having a target of just $20,000.

