4 NFL Week 1 underdogs that are worth betting on now

The 2022 NFL season schedule has been revealed, and it does not disappoint. Marquee matchups galore. Late-season tilts between Super Bowl contender after Super Bowl contender. A few intriguing holiday battles here and there.

But while we have that, something perhaps more important has come to light: The lines for every single Week 1 regular-season game with Tipico Sportsbook. Oh, yes. It’s time to see who’s worth betting on.

Bear with me: I know the season is still four months away, and there’ll be plenty of time to place your bets. But why not prepare now? Why not be as informed as possible so you’re ready for every opening kick?

Let’s run through a few Week 1 underdogs that would be worth staking a claim on right away.

Bills (+0.5) at Rams

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

With all due respect to the Rams — who certainly deserve their Super Bowl — the Bills are the best team in the NFL. They’re very likely going to be favored in an overwhelming majority of their games because they are that good.

In one of the few matchups where they’re the “underdog,” bet on the Bills dismantling the defending champs. Honestly, I almost feel dirty even putting an underdog label on Josh Allen.

Bears (+6.5) vs. 49ers

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

I think this line is way, way too big.

By no means do I guarantee a Bears’ win over one of the NFL’s best teams. But Chicago isn’t going to get its doors blown off in a new coaching era under Matt Eberflus. This one will go down to the wire. And if it’s Trey Lance quarterbacking for San Fran on the other side, look for Justin Fields to play with some added motivation.

Raiders (+3.5) at Chargers

Jack Thomas/Getty Images

I love the Chargers. I think they may be playing in February next year. Amidst all the hype, I also think it’s entirely possible that they’ve been doing a lot of reading of their press clippings about how special they are lately. For an All-Star squad on paper, that is not a recipe for immediate success against a division rival.

I would almost venture to guess that they might not take the high-powered Raiders as seriously as they should. That would be a mistake.

Picture this. Vegas plays with house money as Derek Carr tosses multiple touchdowns to Darren Waller and the familiar Davante Adams to upset L.A. It can definitely happen.

Cowboys (+2.5) vs. Buccaneers

AP Photo/Don Montague

The Cowboys almost pulled off an upset of the Buccaneers on their Banner Night last year. Even with Tom Brady’s return, Tampa Bay has gotten worse since then. If there’s one thing I know that Dallas does, it’s getting off to a hot start before fading in December and, eventually, January.

Book a signature game for Dak Prescott against one of the NFL’s Golden Boys.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).