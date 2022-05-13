Jackson, Ohio police search for “dangerous suspect”; schools delayed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High pressure slides into place for the day, granting much of the Ohio Valley the kind of sunshine you wish for, along with high temperatures rising to about the 80°-mark. A gathering northwest breeze will keep the air refreshing, though of course those spending a lot of time in the direct sunlight will consider this one to be a hot day. A day like this will lure you outside, so you may think to leave the sunscreen at home, but you’ll be sorry when you only realize too late that you should have put some on. Temperatures will hold comfortably in the 60s and 70s after sunset, making those late evening excursions and spectating the games tonight still quite comfortable. We’ll eventually end up in the 50s tomorrow morning.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO