Jackson, OH

Jackson, Ohio police search for “dangerous suspect”; schools delayed

By WSAZ News Staff
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Jackson City schools are on a two hour delay Friday morning while Jackson City police officers search for a "dangerous suspect". Jackson, Ohio Mayor Randy Evans released...

WSAZ

Multi-county drug investigation ends with several convictions

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Several people have been sentenced to prison on drug charges concluding a multi-county RICO case based out of Scioto County, Ohio. The Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office says that in total 16 people have been convicted of drug crimes as result of the investigation. Travis Grier has been sentenced to 15-to-16 years, and Michael Blair has been sentenced to 14-to-18 years.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Traffic flagger hit in Clendenin

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency responders are on scene of a crash in Clendenin. It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday. Clendenin Police say a construction crew was busy tearing down a home in the 800 block of Reamer Road when a motorcycle on Reamer Road was coming down a hill.
CLENDENIN, WV
WSAZ

Police searching for missing woman with dementia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Beverly Jane Blankenship, 75, a white female with brown eyes and blonde hair. She is missing from the Huntington area of Cabell county since around 4 p.m. Saturday. Officials say she’s in the early stages of dementia. She’s...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Huntington Police search for armed robbery suspects

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men who are accused of committing armed robbery at King Mart in the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard late Friday, May 13. According to HPD, officers responded to an armed robbery call at...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for drug charges

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Portsmouth has been sentenced to up to 13 years in prison for drug crimes, according to the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Taskforce. In January, Rockie Johnson, who’s in his mid-50s, was arrested after a drug bust in the 200 block...
WSAZ

Man dies in Rowan County after being swept away by high waters

ROWAN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death involving a utility vehicle in Rowan County. KSP troopers say 80-year-old Eddie Thomas was trying to cross a flooded area in a UTV when the vehicle became stuck. Officials say thomas was swept away in the water. He...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Miss Discovery Trail on Studio 3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Anastasia Jones-Burdick, a local candidate for the title of Miss West Virginia, is promoting the Miss America Organization, which is a year-round program for women to earn scholarships, grow their networks, learn valuable skills, and make a difference in their communities. As she prepares for the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

State Fair of W.Va. art contest

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Submit your artwork to Kellyt@statefairofwv.com by June 1. For more information, email Kelly or call the State Fair office at 304-645-1090.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Volunteers helping with flood cleanup

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than a week after the May 6 flood in Huntington, the effort to clean up and get back to normal is far from over. Volunteers from all over Kentucky with the Southern Baptist Convention have been helping with cleanup since Wednesday. “We’re just serving the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Crash closes one lane of I-77 South

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One lane of I-77 South is closed near Tuppers Creek in Sissonville after a crash. The crash happened a little after 7 Monday morning. The slow lane is shutdown. A box truck went off I-77 South and hit the hillside. Deputies say the box truck...
SISSONVILLE, WV
WSAZ

City Council approves funds to survey crumbling road

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation last week looked into a road crumbling into the Kanawha River. Monday night, Charleston City Council approved more than $400,000 of city funding to begin a survey of Blaine Boulevard. The vote was a first step for residents who live along the road and hope to get it fixed.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast | The Pick Of The Week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High pressure slides into place for the day, granting much of the Ohio Valley the kind of sunshine you wish for, along with high temperatures rising to about the 80°-mark. A gathering northwest breeze will keep the air refreshing, though of course those spending a lot of time in the direct sunlight will consider this one to be a hot day. A day like this will lure you outside, so you may think to leave the sunscreen at home, but you’ll be sorry when you only realize too late that you should have put some on. Temperatures will hold comfortably in the 60s and 70s after sunset, making those late evening excursions and spectating the games tonight still quite comfortable. We’ll eventually end up in the 50s tomorrow morning.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Trends and insight on destinations travelers want to visit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After two years of pandemic-related restrictions and cancellations, people are ready to travel. The demand for travel is so high, that a recent survey from Travelport finds people prioritize travel over entertainment, shopping, and even self-care. COM of Travelport, Jen Catto, joined Susan on Studio 3...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Carrie Underwood announces concert dates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Country music star Carrie Underwood is coming to Charleston. “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will play in 43 cities across the U.S. this fall and next spring. The tour kicks off on October 15, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina and concludes in Seattle on March...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Live on the Levee lineup announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The lineup for Live on the Levee has finally been released. Live on the Levee will kick off the 2022 season on May 27 at Haddad Riverfront Park and will continue every Friday until September 2. The Carpenter Ants will kick off the 15-week concert series.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Remembering the life and legacy of Coach Ed Miller

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - The people of Wheelersburg are mourning the loss of legendary football coach Ed Miller. He passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022, at 86 years old. Football fans know Wheelersburg as a perennial power and a model of success. Current head coach Rob Woodward say it wasn’t built overnight.
WHEELERSBURG, OH

