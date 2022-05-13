ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Codify Roe, Filibuster, Formulas: Darcy cartoon

By Jeff Darcy, cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There’s a shortage of baby formula and votes for the codify Roe v. Wade formula, but the McConnell/GOP filibuster formula is full and well stocked. Democrats bill to codify Roe v. Wade -’Women’s Health Protection Act’- failed to pass with a vote of 49-51. Not meeting the 60...

