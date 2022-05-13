Codify Roe, Filibuster, Formulas: Darcy cartoon

Just doob it: Ohio could soon double the number of medicinal marijuana dispensaries. Laura Hancock reports that the Ohio Board of Pharmacy gave the go-ahead for 70 provisional licenses for new medical marijuana dispensaries in the state Monday afternoon, including six more in Cuyahoga County. A provisional license means the business owners must build the space in compliance with state medical marijuana laws and regulations. After the buildout, the staff at the Board of Pharmacy inspects the business. If the business passes, the board gives it a certificate of operation, and the dispensary can open its doors. Supporters say the expanded number of dispensaries could help lower prices and provide access to people living in communities that don’t have them.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO