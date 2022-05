HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved the hiring of interim City Manager Gary Meagher on Tuesday. "I am honored to serve as the interim city manager," Meagher said. "This community has such a great reputation statewide. I think you see why. There was a small example this morning from the Public Works Department and the kind of good work that they do. That's the kind of work that's being done every day, across the departments."

