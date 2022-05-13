David Bowie’s Freshly Renovated $5.5 Million Yacht Is Up For Sale
Fraser Yachts shared the exciting news that the recently updated yacht that once belonged to David Bowie is now up for sale. "A...97x.com
Fraser Yachts shared the exciting news that the recently updated yacht that once belonged to David Bowie is now up for sale. "A...97x.com
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0