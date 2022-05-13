David Bowie’s Freshly Renovated $5.5 Million Yacht Is Up For Sale

Young Pope and My Brilliant Friend producer Lorenzo Mieli’s newest Italian series is Bang Bang Baby (Prime Video), the story of a young woman’s assimilation into the mafia life after she learns by chance that the father she was told was dead is actually alive and well and doing dirty deeds for his Calabrian crime family in 1980’s Milan. Bang Bang Baby is loosely based on the life of Marisa Merico, who was born and raised in her mother’s native England before learning of her Italian father’s life of crime and eventually joining the family business as a “mafia princess.” BANG...

