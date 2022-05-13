What’s The Average Medical School Debt In 2022?

Credit card debt is like a money-grubbing evil spirit that never goes away and drains your bank account dry. It’s the most expensive kind of debt you can have. First you start falling behind on your monthly payments. Next thing you know, they’re gouging you something fierce by charging you more than 20% interest on your balance. You end up paying so much interest that you can never pay off what you owe.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO