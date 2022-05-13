College Baseball Roundup

Two people were injured, with one flown to Nashville, following a two-vehicle crash at an intersection of Pleasant Grove Road and Madisonville Road. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to reports of a crash where one of the vehicles had flipped multiple times around 6 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Investigation determined that a vehicle driven by Hayden Stites of Lafayette had been eastbound on Pleasant Grove when he reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Pleasant Grove and Madisonville Road.

