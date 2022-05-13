College Baseball Roundup

Murray State returns to action today as the Racers visit Evansville. The Racers are 28-22 while the Aces are 29-20. First pitch is at 6 pm. Western Kentucky is also in action at Bellarmine this afternoon. The Hilltoppers are 17-33 while the Knights are 11-39. First pitch in Louisville is at 2pm.
Western Illinois used a 10 run fourth inning to wallop Murray State 17-6 in the series finale in Murray Sunday. The Racers return to action tomorrow night at Evansville. Austin Peay lost at Tennessee Tech 13-5 Sunday. The Governors will hosts Morehead State in the final Ohio Valley Conference series of the season beginning Thursday night in Clarksville.
After winning the Ohio Valley Conference tournament on Saturday, Murray State’s softball team learned last night it will be playing this weekend in the Tuscaloosa Regional. The Racers will meet Stanford Friday at 5:30 after Alabama hosts Chattanooga. The double elimination tournament goes through Sunday. It’s Murray State’s first appearance in the NCAA tournament.
Christian County routed Fort Campbell 15-0 in 3 innings. The Colonels got two hits each from a trio of players, Preston Phan, Josh Snorton and Carter Sholar. Lane Gamble picked up a complete game win for the Colonels now 25-7. Fort Campbell was held to two hits, one a double by starting and losing pitcher Eric Blazekowski as the Falcons finish the season 4-28.
Murray State University, which operates a regional campus in Hopkinsville, celebrated the graduation of 1,501 students with two ceremonies on campus Saturday morning and afternoon. Fifty-eight of the graduates are from Christian County, 23 are from Trigg County and 11 from Todd. MSU President, Dr. Bob Jackson noted the graduates...
8th District at University Heights: Christian County faces Fort Campbell at 5:30 followed by University Heights ant Hopkinsville. You’ll be able to hear updates on those games during our baseball coverage this evening. 5th District at Trigg County: Lyon County meets Crittenden County at 5:30 followed by Trigg County...
There were no lines or major issues reported with voting in the region when polls opened at 6 o’clock this morning for the primary election. Christian County Clerk Mike Kem reported a few minor early issues with machinery that have been worked out. Todd County Clerk Cindy O’Bryan said...
The National Weather Service in Paducah is offering an information-by-phone service for western Kentucky’s Amish population and others who are off the grid. Warning Coordination Meteorologist Christine Wielgos says those without access to electronic means to receive forecast and hazardous weather information can now access it by calling the Paducah office at 270-744-6331 and selecting option 4.
Two people were injured, with one flown to Nashville, following a two-vehicle crash at an intersection of Pleasant Grove Road and Madisonville Road. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to reports of a crash where one of the vehicles had flipped multiple times around 6 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Investigation determined that a vehicle driven by Hayden Stites of Lafayette had been eastbound on Pleasant Grove when he reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Pleasant Grove and Madisonville Road.
Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday across Kentucky for the primary election and officials hope you’ll get out and vote. While there are not any hotly contested state or national races on the primary ballot, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams reminds that it is the local elections that have the most impact on your everyday life.
A Calloway County sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in Benton. It happened about 2:10 in the area of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police say the deputy was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Kentucky State Police continue to investigate after a Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy and suspect died in an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon near the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Benton. Multiple police agencies have identified the officer as Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Cash began his career as...
Rain returns to the weather forecast this week and there are a couple chances of a strong thunderstorm or two. Mike York with the National Weather Service in Paducah said during this week’s conference call that the first chance of rain will be late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and then there’s a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Petty Officer First Class Brian Allocca, a native of Hopkinsville, has been chosen as the 2021 Commander, Navy Installations Command’s Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year. According to a news release, the designation was announced during a ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy on board the historic Washington Navy Yard on May 11. There were four finalists for the award and sailors competed in a final board that tallied traits in job performance, contributions to command climate, peer group involvement, educational accomplishments, physical fitness standards and participation in community service activities.
Gunfire struck several homes and vehicles on Evergreen Park Drive early Sunday morning, but there were no reports of any injuries. Unknown suspects fired dozens of rounds in 600 block of Evergreen about 3:30 a.m. according to the Hopkinsville police report, which says 28 shell casings and at least five bullets were recovered.
Arraignment was held Monday morning in Todd County District Court for the man charged with murder in connection with the Friday morning shooting death of a woman on Heltsley Road near Clifty. Kentucky State Police allege 44-year old David Odeal Slagle of Lewisburg fatally shot 57-year old Deborah McGee of...
This coming weekend will be home to the 12th annual Haiti Benefit Auction, which is once again sponsored by the Local Mennonite and Plain Communities. Organizer Nate Overholt appeared on WHOP Monday and says things kick off Friday afternoon with a catfish fry—with plenty of food on the menu—before moving into singing and celebration and then the auction starting right at 6 p.m.
State Representative Myron Dossett of Pembroke is reminding those who had property damage from the December 10 and 11 tornadoes to apply for an insurance deductible reimbursement. The reimbursement is being offered through the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet and Representative Dossett says he personally understands the hardships of rebuilding from...
Comments / 0