Norfolk, VA

UPS driver injured during loading incident involving Norfolk Southern awarded $300k

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

A federal jury Thursday awarded a UPS driver nearly $304,000 for injuries he sustained in a 2019 loading incident caused by a negligent Norfolk Southern Railway employee. The incident, he claimed, nearly crushed him and resulted in $88,000 in medical bills.

The lawsuit alleged Raymond Riddick, of North Carolina, suffered nerve damage to his elbow and hand May 30, 2019, at Lambert’s Point when a train wheel was dropped onto his UPS trailer by a Norfolk Southern employee operating a forklift.

Riddick fell from the trailer, tearing tendons in his elbow, which required surgery, and injuring his hand. The rolling steel wheel, Riddick’s attorney said, was just feet away from crushing him.

“It was a dramatic event and it was caused by the railroad’s negligence and the jury agreed with that today,” said John Cooper, a Cooper Hurley Injury partner who represented Riddick.

Attempts Thursday to reach Norfolk Southern’s attorneys were not returned.

The eight-person jury deliberated for more than four hours between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning before returning a verdict awarding Riddick $303,920.24 in compensation.

“It is sad when a human being is hurt through the carelessness of others, and that is what happened here,” Cooper said. “No amount of money makes it right, but at least it will cover a little bit of his medical treatment in the future and other things he may need.”

While Riddick initially sought $2.5 million in damages, Cooper said the award of nearly $304,000 is “still a win.”

“We have a jury system that works, so that a regular guy like Mr. Riddick has an opportunity to make his claim against one of the biggest railroad companies in America,” Cooper said.

Riddick filed his complaint against Norfolk Southern Railway on May 26, 2021.

Court documents from August 2021 show Norfolk Southern Railway, represented by Wilcox & Savage, denied “any legal liability” to Riddick for his injuries and claimed Riddick’s “own negligence, in whole or in part, caused or contributed” to the incident.

According to Cooper, had Riddick been found to have contributed to the incident, he would have been disqualified from receiving any compensation under Virginia’s contributory negligence law .

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

