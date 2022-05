One person was injured after they were struck by a tree earlier this weekend in Franklin Township. According to our news partners at WPXI, an unidentified man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital early Saturday afternoon after he was injured by a tree that fell on Unionville Road. It is unclear if the tree fell on the victim or the car that he was traveling in. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

FRANKLIN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO