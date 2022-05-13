ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braidwood, IL

Braidwood Police Department Offering Reward In Finding Missing Man

qrockonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braidwood police department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man. On May 7th 2022, Adam C. Watts, a male white, 5’10”, 160lbs was reported...

www.qrockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
qrockonline.com

Crest Hill Man Killed By SWAT officer In Romeoville Identified

The Will County Coroner’s Office is releasing the identity of the man who was shot by a SWAT officer at Fifth Third Bank on Weber Road last week. Following an exhaustive search, the Will County Coroners Cold Case Unit has notified the next of kin for the man and are able to identify him as 65-year-old Gregory Walker of Crest Hill.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
qrockonline.com

Will County Honors Those In Law Enforcement Who Paid the Ultimate Price

The public is invited for a somber tribute to those in law enforcement that gave the ultimate price to serve and protect. The Forty-First Will County Law Enforcement Memorial Day will take place Thursday, May 19th at 10:30 a.m. A memorial mass will take place at Saint Mary Magdelene Catholic Church at 201 S. Briggs Street in Joliet followed by a noon memorial service at the Will County Law Enforcement Memorial which sits in front of the old courthouse at 14. W. Jefferson Street in Joliet. The ceremony will feature a rifle salute, Posting of Colors, Taps and keynote speaker, former Chicago Police Superintendent Philip Cline who is the current executive Director of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. There are 36 names engraved on the memorial.
WILL COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Braidwood, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Braidwood, IL
Crime & Safety
qrockonline.com

One injured in Sunday night shooting in Joliet

The Joliet Police are currently investigating a Sunday night shooting on the city’s far west side. Just before 8:30 pm authorities were called to the 2500 block of Mirage Avenue after receiving a call of shots fired in the area. Shortly after arriving police located one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
JOLIET, IL
WCIA

Special dive team helped find missing Danville woman

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The body of a missing woman has been found. After days of searching and a special dive team, the family of Abbie Brandenburg has some closure. Brandenburg had been missing for several days. She was last seen driving over Lake Vermilion. Brandenburgs’ car was pulled from the lake late Wednesday night. […]
DANVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Man who died after medical incident at jail identified

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Hoopeston man who died after he suffered a medical incident at the Iroquois County Jail has been identified. The Iroquois County Coroner says 32-year-old Apolinar Solis Jr. was found unresponsive inside a holding cell at the jail Thursday morning. Solis was wanted on an...
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Police Seek Information on Abbie Brandenburg, Missing Since May 5th

Danville Police are seeking information on a missing person, Abbie Brandenburg, last seen Thursday May 5th; as her 2009 Red Ford Edge was shown on a traffic camera heading north over the Denmark Road Bridge over Lake Vermilion. The Danville Police web site stated that Ms. Brandenburg has been having...
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Chevrolet Venture
WILX-TV

Police: 2 Indiana brothers drown off Lake Michigan beach

SAWYER, Mich. (AP) — Two of four Indiana teenagers pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan have died. Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza said Monday that the two drowning victims were brothers from South Bend, WSBT-TV reported. Police in Berrien County were called...
SAWYER, MI
SCDNReports

Dead Man Found by Indiana Road Workers

Dead Man Found by Indiana Road WorkersSCDN Graphics Department. The Indiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle located on the entrance ramp from US 231 to southbound Interstate 65 in Crown Point.
CROWN POINT, IN
fox32chicago.com

Driver shot multiple times in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was struck by gunfire while driving early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 33-year-old was traveling eastbound around 1:17 a.m. in the first block of East 100th Place when he was shot multiple times, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the...
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police blocking traffic on Knoxville after crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are blocking traffic on part of Knoxville after a two-vehicle crash near Knoxville Avenue and Gile Lane Thursday. According to police on the scene, there were no major injuries. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
KNOXVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WLNS

Dive team: Remains found in car pulled from Illinois lake

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Remains have been found inside of a car in Lake Vermilion. That is according to the Chaos Dive Team’s Facebook page. The owner of the car, Abbie Brandenburg, has been missing since May 5. Her car was pulled out of the lake on Wednesday evening. Her Red Ford Edge was […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Crash in Joliet Sends One to the Hospital

A Friday afternoon traffic accident in Joliet involving a motorcycle sent a 25-year-old Joliet man to the hospital. It was at 4:40 pm to E. Washington Street near Henderson Avenue that a 25-year-old male lost control of his motorcycle while traveling eastbound and suddenly veered across the westbound lanes and struck an iron fence and an unoccupied vehicle near a 700 block of E. Washing Street. The victim was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries to his legs. The victim was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
WCIA

ISP: Semi truck rollover near Mahomet

UPDATE (12:25PM) All lanes are open. CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are responding to a semi truck that rolled over near Mahomet. It’s on I-74 at mile post 174, which is the Prairie View Road exit. The eastbound lanes are currently shut down as authorities are diverting traffic on to US 150.
MAHOMET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Four charged with failing to register after compliance checks in Kendall County

Four are being charged with failure to register after compliance checks on sexual and violent offenders last month in Kendall County. The four men being charged include 35-year-old Gerardo Rivas of Aurora, 48-year-old William Moschetti of Oswego, 53-year-old Charles King III of Aurora, and 43-year-old Matthew Jiradina of Peru. Bond was set a $10,000 for all four with ten percent to apply.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Four people ejected when two three-wheeled motorcycles crash in Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured in a crash involving two three-wheeled motorcycles in Grant Park early Thursday. Police were called at 12:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Columbus Drive for the crash involving two Can-Am Spyders. An orange Spyder had rear-ended a silver one, police said. A 41-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were in the orange Spyder, and both were ejected. The man suffered a laceration to the face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, while the woman suffered scrapes throughout her body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The silver Spyder was occupied by a 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, who were also both ejected, police said. The man suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, while the woman suffered unspecified trauma to the body and was taken to Stroger in fair condition. No other injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
GRANT PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy