The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident on Hwy 81 & 304th Street late Sunday evening. Yankton County Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Rothschadl says that an unidentified male juvenile was the driver of a Pontiac G6 traveling south on Hwy 81 just past the intersection of 304th Street and drifted across the highway. The vehicle then went down into the edge of the east ditch of Highway 81 and hit an approach, then went airborne after hitting the ditch approach and still continued in a southbound direction rolling the vehicle several times before coming to a stop upside down.

YANKTON, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO