STERLING, Va. — A 33-year-old woman from Sterling, Virginia has been found dead after she was reported missing Saturday. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) found Kelley Muscara's body in the area of Kincora Drive Sunday. She was last seen alive in the 45100 block of Kincora drive. Officials said that there was concern for her well-being when she was reported missing, but they did not give any additional details.

STERLING, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO